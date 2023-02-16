To slow global warming, we must dramatically reduce dependence on fossil fuels. However, the extraction and use of elements such as lithium and cobalt are also damaging. The Feb. 12 Business article “ Rarity of minerals sparks concerns for clean energy ” quoted an energy think tank representative as saying, “If people get super desperate for these minerals, they will find very creative ways to find them.” Sadly, these “creative ways” are already used and include disregard of international human rights mandates for free, prior, informed consent with local communities; child labor; depletion of aquifers and other resources; environmental degradation; reduction of biodiversity; and endangerment of human lives and health.

The “clean energy” industry reproduces a system that unjustly distributes the burdens and benefits of energy production while increasing inequality. From a think tank representative: “There ought to be enough economic benefit to ensure that more goes to the community and to the workers.” But not only has this not so far been the case — nor is it the case with the highly profitable hydrocarbon industry — there also is simply no amount of money that can compensate people for the loss of their health, livelihood and culture, and no amount of money can replace nonhuman lives or undo this environmental devastation.