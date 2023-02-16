I am somewhat alarmed that our leaders continue to defer changes to Social Security that might be necessary to maintain its viability. If politicians continue to do nothing in fear of political fallout, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will eventually get his wish that its funding will become an annual discretionary spending item.

Time is running out, and one or both parties should have the courage to address Social Security solvency. One item that seems realistic is to raise the wage cap from $160,200 to President Biden’s favorite number of $400,000. This would offer a means to transfer wealth that progressives are so inclined to want. If raising the cap to this level doesn’t provide sufficient funding to ensure Social Security solvency over time, a more controversial item could be to extend the cap to include taxable capital gains. That would certainly meet the transfer-of-wealth goal that would delight progressives and meet a goal that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) proposes to tax as many people as possible.