The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion We need to fix Social Security

February 16, 2023 at 2:14 p.m. EST
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at a Tuesday news conference in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Regarding the Feb. 11 news article “McConnell slams Scott over Social Security, Medicare proposal”:

I am somewhat alarmed that our leaders continue to defer changes to Social Security that might be necessary to maintain its viability. If politicians continue to do nothing in fear of political fallout, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will eventually get his wish that its funding will become an annual discretionary spending item.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Time is running out, and one or both parties should have the courage to address Social Security solvency. One item that seems realistic is to raise the wage cap from $160,200 to President Biden’s favorite number of $400,000. This would offer a means to transfer wealth that progressives are so inclined to want. If raising the cap to this level doesn’t provide sufficient funding to ensure Social Security solvency over time, a more controversial item could be to extend the cap to include taxable capital gains. That would certainly meet the transfer-of-wealth goal that would delight progressives and meet a goal that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) proposes to tax as many people as possible.

This broader implementation certainly would be a tax increase, but it could raise sufficient funds to allow an increase to Social Security income to more realistically meet safety net goals.

William Callicott, Suitland

Loading...