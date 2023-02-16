Regarding the Feb. 11 news article “McConnell slams Scott over Social Security, Medicare proposal”:
Time is running out, and one or both parties should have the courage to address Social Security solvency. One item that seems realistic is to raise the wage cap from $160,200 to President Biden’s favorite number of $400,000. This would offer a means to transfer wealth that progressives are so inclined to want. If raising the cap to this level doesn’t provide sufficient funding to ensure Social Security solvency over time, a more controversial item could be to extend the cap to include taxable capital gains. That would certainly meet the transfer-of-wealth goal that would delight progressives and meet a goal that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) proposes to tax as many people as possible.
This broader implementation certainly would be a tax increase, but it could raise sufficient funds to allow an increase to Social Security income to more realistically meet safety net goals.
William Callicott, Suitland