An important question in filling this gap that we’re not asking is: How can we empower our students to lead these conversations? Studies show students are best equipped to have conversations about mental health struggles among their peers, and often are the first to recognize when a fellow student is struggling. This is particularly true for LGBTQ and BIPOC students, who best know how to address the unique mental health challenges facing their community. As the founder and executive director of Active Minds, the nation’s leading nonprofit for mental health awareness and education for youths and young adults, I have seen firsthand how providing students with the tools and guidance they need to speak openly with each other not only works to combat the stigma that prevents them from reaching out but also provides badly needed capacity schools are lacking to make mental health support accessible.