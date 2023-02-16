Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump will soon have another challenger in the 2024 Republican presidential campaign: Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. He’s the least well-known of the GOP’s serious presidential prospects. Tim Scott isn’t the most famous Republican, but he’s well-liked. Data from April/May 2022. GOP voters with a clear opinion of the politician 100% Trump Cruz Pence DeSantis 80 Pompeo Haley 60 Scott 40 20 0 10 20 30% GOP voters who view them unfavorably GOP voters with a “clear opinion” of a politician were able to rate them favorably or unfavorably (and not “don’t know”). Source: YouGov DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST Tim Scott isn’t the most famous Republican, but he’s well-liked. Data from April/May 2022. GOP voters with a clear opinion of the politician 100% Trump Cruz Pence DeSantis 80 Pompeo Haley 60 Scott 40 20 0 10 20 30% GOP voters who view them unfavorably GOP voters with a “clear opinion” of a politician were able to rate them favorably or unfavorably (and not “don’t know”). Source: YouGov DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST Tim Scott isn’t the most famous Republican, but he’s well-liked. Data from April/May 2022. 100% GOP voters with a clear opinion of the politician Trump Pence Cruz DeSantis 80 Haley Pompeo 60 Scott 40 20 0 20 30% 10 GOP voters who view them unfavorably GOP voters with a “clear opinion” of a politician were able to rate them favorably or unfavorably (and not “don’t know”). Source: YouGov DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST Not many polls ask about Scott, so it’s hard to get a detailed, up-to-date read on his popularity. But the surveys that include him tell a consistent story: Republicans who know him really like him.

Conservatives see him as an ally. During Trump’s term, he supported the president on 91 percent of votes. But he doesn’t drive away moderates. He has made school choice and increasing economic opportunity — two of the GOP’s least culturally divisive policies — his signature issues.

But Scott — like fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley — starts off with challenges, too. Consensus candidates such as Scott can satisfy all voters, but they often end up as everyone’s second choice and nobody’s favorite.

South Carolina’s early primary is a problem, too. If Scott wins his home state, he’ll get little credit. If he loses, voters and donors will abandon him.

But, unlike Haley, Scott is in the second-best polling zone available: well-liked, with potential to grow. The only better position is to be well-liked and well-known.

And, for the moment, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are hogging that space.

