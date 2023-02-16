Donald Trump will soon have another challenger in the 2024 Republican presidential campaign: Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. He’s the least well-known of the GOP’s serious presidential prospects.
Conservatives see him as an ally. During Trump’s term, he supported the president on 91 percent of votes. But he doesn’t drive away moderates. He has made school choice and increasing economic opportunity — two of the GOP’s least culturally divisive policies — his signature issues.
But Scott — like fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley — starts off with challenges, too. Consensus candidates such as Scott can satisfy all voters, but they often end up as everyone’s second choice and nobody’s favorite.
South Carolina’s early primary is a problem, too. If Scott wins his home state, he’ll get little credit. If he loses, voters and donors will abandon him.
But, unlike Haley, Scott is in the second-best polling zone available: well-liked, with potential to grow. The only better position is to be well-liked and well-known.
And, for the moment, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are hogging that space.