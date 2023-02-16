The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Tim Scott is in the second-best polling position possible

By
Data analyst and political columnist|
February 16, 2023 at 11:58 a.m. EST
Rep. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) in 2012 in Columbia, S.C. (Rainier Ehrhardt/AP)

Donald Trump will soon have another challenger in the 2024 Republican presidential campaign: Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. He’s the least well-known of the GOP’s serious presidential prospects.

Tim Scott isn’t the most famous

Republican, but he’s well-liked.

Data from April/May 2022.

GOP voters with a clear

opinion of the politician

100%

Trump

Cruz

Pence

DeSantis

80

Pompeo

Haley

60

Scott

40

20

0

10

20

30%

GOP voters who

view them unfavorably

GOP voters with a “clear opinion” of a

politician were able to rate them favorably

or unfavorably (and not “don’t know”).

Source: YouGov

DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST

Tim Scott isn’t the most famous

Republican, but he’s well-liked. Data

from April/May 2022.

GOP voters with a clear

opinion of the politician

100%

Trump

Cruz

Pence

DeSantis

80

Pompeo

Haley

60

Scott

40

20

0

10

20

30%

GOP voters who view

them unfavorably

GOP voters with a “clear opinion” of a politician were

able to rate them favorably or unfavorably (and not

“don’t know”).

Source: YouGov

DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST

Tim Scott isn’t the most famous Republican, but he’s well-liked.

Data from April/May 2022.

100%

GOP voters

with a clear

opinion of

the politician

Trump

Pence

Cruz

DeSantis

80

Haley

Pompeo

60

Scott

40

20

0

20

30%

10

GOP voters who view them unfavorably

GOP voters with a “clear opinion” of a politician were able to rate them favorably or

unfavorably (and not “don’t know”).

Source: YouGov

DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST

Not many polls ask about Scott, so it’s hard to get a detailed, up-to-date read on his popularity. But the surveys that include him tell a consistent story: Republicans who know him really like him.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Conservatives see him as an ally. During Trump’s term, he supported the president on 91 percent of votes. But he doesn’t drive away moderates. He has made school choice and increasing economic opportunity — two of the GOP’s least culturally divisive policies — his signature issues.

But Scott — like fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley — starts off with challenges, too. Consensus candidates such as Scott can satisfy all voters, but they often end up as everyone’s second choice and nobody’s favorite.

South Carolina’s early primary is a problem, too. If Scott wins his home state, he’ll get little credit. If he loses, voters and donors will abandon him.

Follow David Byler's opinionsFollow

But, unlike Haley, Scott is in the second-best polling zone available: well-liked, with potential to grow. The only better position is to be well-liked and well-known.

And, for the moment, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are hogging that space.

Loading...