In his Feb. 14 op-ed, “The Ukrainians gave up nuclear weapons at our behest. Here’s what we owe them.,” Jon B. Wolfsthal made a credible argument that “there is no risk-free solution” to the Russian war in Ukraine. Still, the inconvenient truth is glaring: Dozens of Ukrainians are dying every day and thousands more are in imminent danger.

The United States and other countries committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty can provide the needed resources to repel the Russian invasion — and they should.

It’s absurd to withhold support based on the premise that “Russia retains the ability to escalate to the nuclear level” when the realities of human casualties and property damage from aerial attacks occur almost hourly.

Ukrainians are doing more than defending their homeland; they are vanguards for the underpinnings of democracy. If Ukraine maintains unified support from the West, Russian conscripts will make the ultimate decision: whether to stop fighting in eastern Ukraine or outside Moscow.

Mark M. Spradley, Chevy Chase

Jon B. Wolfsthal rightly reminded us that in 1994 Ukraine renounced its Soviet nuclear weapons. However, he failed to remind us that in the Budapest Memorandum the signatories — Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan on the one side, the Russian Federation, United Kingdom and United States on the other — pledged in return to “respect the signatories’ independence and sovereignty in the existing borders” and provide assistance to the signatories “should [they] become a victim of an act of aggression.”

Mr. Wolfsthal expressed the fear that giving Ukraine everything it needs to win the war could lead to the conflict becoming nuclear but acknowledged that should Ukraine lose the war, more countries might be tempted to acquire a nuclear arsenal.

However, this is not the worst that can happen. Imagine that Ukraine loses the war, or it ends in a stalemate. Then Russian President Vladimir Putin would be able to boast that, thanks to Russia’s determination and courage, a country of 143 million inhabitants prevailed against the united might of “the decadent and cowardly West” with its roughly 1 billion inhabitants. What consequences would that have for the standing of the West in the world? Or for the future of Taiwan?

Russia must lose this war — and decisively. Russian nuclear blackmail must not be allowed to prevent such an outcome. World War III will not happen. Mr. Putin is determined but not suicidal. However, having earned a black belt in judo, he knows that using the right tricks one can win against a stronger opponent.

Marek B. Majorek, Latterbach, Switzerland

