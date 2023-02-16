The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Putting the U.S. debt in perspective

February 16, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. EST
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) at the Capitol on Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) failed to put numbers in context and didn’t address the shortage of tax revenue as a driving force of our national debt in his Feb. 8 op-ed, “Stop the blame game and cut the debt.”

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Though Mr. Manchin noted that the nation’s debt is up $20 trillion since 2011 (from $14 trillion), he failed to note that gross domestic product is up by a third, taking our debt/GDP ratio from 100 percent to 120 percent, understandable in the context of pandemic-related spending (which is abating), following the 2017 tax cuts. There is a revenue shortage: Corporate taxes as a percent of GDP have gone from 5 percent in the 1950s to about 1 percent today, and the United States ranks 32nd out of 38 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development nations in total taxes as a percent of GDP (countries such as Mexico, Turkey and Chile are behind us).

Look no further than a typical Fortune 500’s income statement to see the problem. In 1994, Merck paid 32 percent of its pretax income in taxes; in 2021 it was 11 percent, in line with the average profitable Fortune 500 company’s tax bill.

Last, Mr. Manchin failed to note the return on investment: What have we received in exchange for the debt? Driving down our uninsured to the lowest level (ever), unemployment near 3 percent and our ability to arm Ukraine were all partially debt financed. Anyone wanting to raise the debt issue (from the spending side) should spell out exactly what should be cut first.

Jim Roumell, Chevy Chase

Loading...