Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) failed to put numbers in context and didn’t address the shortage of tax revenue as a driving force of our national debt in his Feb. 8 op-ed, “ Stop the blame game and cut the debt .”

Look no further than a typical Fortune 500’s income statement to see the problem. In 1994, Merck paid 32 percent of its pretax income in taxes; in 2021 it was 11 percent , in line with the average profitable Fortune 500 company’s tax bill .

Last, Mr. Manchin failed to note the return on investment: What have we received in exchange for the debt? Driving down our uninsured to the lowest level (ever), unemployment near 3 percent and our ability to arm Ukraine were all partially debt financed. Anyone wanting to raise the debt issue (from the spending side) should spell out exactly what should be cut first.