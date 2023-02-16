Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One week after a Virginia Senate subcommittee voted across party lines to reject a bill that sought to legalize assisted suicide, the Alzheimer’s Association terminated its brief “educational” relationship with Compassion & Choices, the leading proponent of assisted suicide, or, as advocates brand it, medical aid in dying. The Alzheimer’s Association cited “due diligence” and a deference to evidence-based research supporting “a palliative care approach as the highest quality of end-of-life care for individuals with advanced dementia.”

People with advanced dementia are not capable of making such decisions. If assisted-suicide laws are, as proponents say, about self-determination in rare and terminal cases and are not an avenue for expansion into euthanasia for nonterminal disabled people, why campaign the Alzheimer’s Association about assisted suicide?

As a Canadian emigre with a nonterminal disability, I am thankful to live in this commonwealth that chose not to follow Canada’s documented descent into reckless, state-driven euthanasia.

Promised safeguards evolve into categories of ever-expanding “eligibility” to include people with nonterminal disabilities (including anorexia, depression and diabetes) and the creation of a two-tiered system that offers suicide prevention for some and assisted suicide for others, with the distinction being whether one is in a protected class on the basis of disability or health condition.

Virginia decided Virginians can do better.

Ian McIntosh, Manassas

The writer is deputy director for disability outreach at the Patients Rights Action Fund.

