In contrast to most of the antiquated abortifacients presented in the Feb. 10 article “The tools and tactics the desperate used to end unwanted pregnancies,” options for those seeking abortions following Roe v. Wade’s reversal are still extremely safe. As the piece noted, illegal abortion procedures used decades ago were indeed “dangerous” and have led to “unnecessary death.” But placing depictions of abortion pills directly alongside coat hangers that have harmed countless abortion-seekers without clarifying the drugs’ safety obscures the current health-care landscape. As states restrict abortion, it is crucial to accurately depict abortion medication without using misleading and stigmatizing language.