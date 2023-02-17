In contrast to most of the antiquated abortifacients presented in the Feb. 10 article “The tools and tactics the desperate used to end unwanted pregnancies,” options for those seeking abortions following Roe v. Wade’s reversal are still extremely safe. As the piece noted, illegal abortion procedures used decades ago were indeed “dangerous” and have led to “unnecessary death.” But placing depictions of abortion pills directly alongside coat hangers that have harmed countless abortion-seekers without clarifying the drugs’ safety obscures the current health-care landscape. As states restrict abortion, it is crucial to accurately depict abortion medication without using misleading and stigmatizing language.
Before the federal right to an abortion was (temporarily) enshrined in 1973, individuals looking to terminate their pregnancies faced limited options and often had to turn to many of the methods depicted in the article’s photography. Expensive, clandestine and dangerous measures opened up abortion seekers to considerable risks, including “uterine perforation, hemorrhage, sepsis and sometimes death.”
However, in the past 50 years, medical advances in reproductive health care, including the advent of abortion medication, have made the procedure safer and more accessible than ever. Self-managing abortion through mifepristone and misoprostol, the two drugs used in such cases, is safe and effective, and medication abortion comprises more than half of U.S. abortions.
Disingenuous and fear-inducing descriptions of abortion medication disregard the reality that seeking abortion in the face of legislative restrictions looks much different than it did 50 years ago — and undermine an important abortion safeguard that could soon be outlawed.
Jasmine Geonzon, Washington
The writer is a researcher and abortion narratives expert for Media Matters.