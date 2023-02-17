I fear philosophy professor Lawrence Shapiro’s head is in the clouds, at least according to what he wrote in his Feb. 10 op-ed, “Why I’m not worried about my students using ChatGPT.” He thinks only 20 percent of his students would use ChatGPT to write an essay for his class. As a former high school English teacher, college English instructor and former communications vice president at a national nonprofit, I can assure him that close to 100 percent, if not all, of his students will use ChatGPT if they have access to it to write themes for his class. This technology is too much of a temptation for anybody not to use it.