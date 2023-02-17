I fear philosophy professor Lawrence Shapiro’s head is in the clouds, at least according to what he wrote in his Feb. 10 op-ed, “Why I’m not worried about my students using ChatGPT.” He thinks only 20 percent of his students would use ChatGPT to write an essay for his class. As a former high school English teacher, college English instructor and former communications vice president at a national nonprofit, I can assure him that close to 100 percent, if not all, of his students will use ChatGPT if they have access to it to write themes for his class. This technology is too much of a temptation for anybody not to use it.
ChatGPT might be the reverse of what ink and papyrus and the Gutenberg printing press meant to the world. Those inventions disseminated original and critical thinking and spurred the creation of new technologies, the Renaissance, the Industrial Revolution, the information age and more. Now, ChatGPT makes it easy not to think.
Are critical thinking and forming a coherent argument dead? Yes, you can analyze a ChatGPT essay to see what about it works, but you’re not the one putting together the argument and facts into a coherent whole anymore. When we don’t have to use our brains to think critically using written language, it likely will have deleterious effects on our brains and, ultimately, civilization.
Jane A. Leibbrand, Fairfax Station