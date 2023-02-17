Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat from New York, is Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate. This column is adapted from remarks to be delivered Friday at the Munich Security Conference. My dear friend, the late Sen. John McCain, was a regular at the Munich Security Conference for four decades. In his final Munich speech in 2017, he spoke on a panel about the future of the West, saying: “These are dangerous times, but you should not count America out, and we should not count each other out.”

Back then, it felt like democracies in countries across the globe were losing ground to authoritarianism. Tonight, in my own remarks to the conference, it will be my great honor to deliver that same message: No one should ever count America out.

I am leading my first congressional delegation as Senate Majority Leader to the Munich Security Conference because the moment demands cooperation, partnership and trust between the United States and Europe.

Advertisement

But I am not delivering this message alone. More than 30 of my Senate colleagues, including Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), will also be at the conference to support the transatlantic partnership.

That fact is a statement in itself. McCain, while of course a staunch Republican, always believed in the Senate’s ability to make meaningful progress and to set aside party affiliations at crucial moments in service of a larger cause. I share that belief.

In the middle of his final speech in the Senate, McCain urged his colleagues to press ahead, to rely more deeply “on our need to cooperate, on our dependence on each other” and to trust each other so we can work together for the people who elected us.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his illegal, unprovoked and destabilizing invasion of Ukraine, the Senate has led the way in showing that America would live up to our commitment to support and defend democracy against autocratic regimes.

Advertisement

To the people of Ukraine, I pledge that the U.S. Senate will not abandon our commitment to stand together in this time of war. I am proud that the Senate, in a bipartisan way, approved $113 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine last year.

And while this is a significant investment in our friends in Ukraine, we cannot stop.

No civilized nation can tolerate Russia’s illegal invasion and the evils Putin has unleashed on the Ukrainian people. He has slaughtered civilians, destroyed Ukraine’s infrastructure and reduced entire cities to rubble.

No one should believe that Putin will stop at Ukraine. A Russian victory in Ukraine will not lead to detente but even more Russian belligerence. We must not ignore the lessons of history — appeasement only empowers autocrats.

In America and Europe, there are some on the hard right who say we should abandon Ukraine and negotiate with Putin. It is ironic that the hard right, which historically opposed communism, now openly flirts with autocrats like Putin. This problem exists on both sides of the Atlantic.

Advertisement

The good news is that majorities in both parties stand with Ukraine. I want to thank my Republican colleagues who have championed aid to the Ukrainians, especially Leader McConnell.

Our transatlantic partnership must also work together to confront the Chinese Communist Party, the most powerful autocratic force on Earth.

The brazen violation of U.S. sovereignty by a Chinese surveillance balloon is only the latest illustration of how China has continuously escalated its aggressive tactics against the West. The United States is hardly alone — Chinese surveillance balloons have targeted over 40 countries.

China has also dedicated hundreds of billions of dollars to dominate the global economy and the advanced technologies that will shape this century.

China’s deployment and innovations in artificial intelligence, for instance, have empowered it to monitor and control its citizens in ways once thought unimaginable — a challenge we must respond to now. If our transatlantic partnership can help define the norms for AI’s proper use, we can prevent China from gaining access to this technology and exploiting it to further its autocratic designs.

Advertisement

The democratic international order must stand strong to confront the rise of the Chinese Communist Party. But the task does not belong to the United States and Europe alone: We need nations such as India, the world’s largest democracy, and the other democracies of Asia, to work with us to outcompete China and its aggressions. This week, I will also travel with eight other senators to India and deliver the same message to our friends as we seek to head off this looming threat.

For over half a century, the partnership of the United States and Europe has done more to advance the cause of freedom than any other partnership in history. The Senate will do everything it can to ensure it stays that way for generations to come.

We must press ahead with courage, with conviction in our common values, and be ready to work together as friends with Europe in this great endeavor.

And like John McCain, I believe the Senate can lead the way as America confronts our greatest challenges.

GiftOutline Gift Article