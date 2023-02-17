Amanda Ripley’s Feb. 12 Opinions Essay, “These radically simple changes helped lawmakers actually get things done,” was news of a minor miracle that deserves more attention: Members of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress made a point of getting to know one another, hired a single bipartisan staff, and legislated in a rare display of comity and efficiency. Kudos to the nonprofits Convergence and the Consensus Building Institute for showing the committee how to build bridges, and to Reps. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.) and William Timmons (R-S.C.) and former congressman Tom Graves (R-Ga.) for getting the job done.