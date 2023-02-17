Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Keystone Kops were a 1910s silent-screen police force that made up in zeal what it lacked in competence. D.C. government leaders bring them to mind in their response to issues ranging from homeless encampments, to D.C. Housing Authority payments to landlords, to the treatment of rampant juvenile street crime. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Except how the city handles its business is not the least bit funny.

The clearing of the homeless encampment at McPherson Square was a script made for a film farce, but with a sad outcome. The National Park Service announced that it would be closing its parks to homeless residents starting in December 2022. Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for health and human services, pleaded that D.C. wasn’t ready to handle an influx of chronically unhoused people. So NPS agreed to hold off until April — only to be asked by the District to move up the eviction date because McPherson Square had become too dangerous for city workers.

Advertisement

Amid those off-and-on signals from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s team, a handful of D.C. Council members entered at the 11th hour pretending that they didn’t know what had been developing and demanding with straight faces that homeless residents be left alone until the city can provide them with apartment keys. These lawmakers insist that the Bowser administration has more than enough money to provide shelter and other assistance.

Follow Colbert I. King 's opinions Follow

A D.C. truism: When it comes to finger-pointing, our leaders have no peers.

Meanwhile, an encampment near the Whitehurst Freeway is growing. There, conveniently visible only to passing motorists on Rock Creek Parkway, homeless residents are good to go — until they can no longer be ignored by Georgetown’s residents and businesses. When that happens, look for Turnage, NPS and council members to play their parts to perfection once again.

Advertisement

The fiction that an end to encampments is just around the corner is a useful one to the city. The truth may be harder to bear. Bowser will not keep her campaign pledge to end chronic homelessness by next year. Goals of connecting homeless people to housing, intensive case management, and behavioral health and substance-use services look good on paper, but they are not achievable anytime soon given the city’s inept and disjointed use of the resources at hand.

For more of the same, look no further than Steve Thompson and Dalton Bennett’s Post article about the D.C. Housing Authority’s single-handed contribution to the city’s affordable housing crisis. It would be easy to conclude that the Keystone Kops are running the DCHA show.

Through incompetent handling of the voucher program to help low-income families get roofs over their heads, “DCHA has created a market of its own — on which developers and landlords have capitalized,” Thompson and Bennett reported. Contrary to federal rules, DCHA pays more for apartments than they are worth — earning, it must be noted, the gratitude of the lending and landlord community. It took a U.S. Housing and Urban Development inspection and report to put on the brakes.

Advertisement

Even with that intervention, the troubles at DCHA continue. While the city has expanded its voucher program to house more chronically homeless people — a good thing — it has failed to provide care and services to many with mental health or addiction disorders.

DCHA washes its hands of that, shifting responsibility to other city agencies. It fell, however, to Chris Geldart, then-deputy mayor for public service and justice, to acknowledge the truth. “That ain’t working,” he said last year, adding — to the consternation of top city health and human services officials — that the problem begins with “what are we paying in our vouchers” and whether it covers security and treatment.

The reality: Reliable services for voucher holders remains a distant dream. And Geldart is no longer with the government.

Advertisement

Which gets us to another departure, and a Keystone Kops-like entanglement: Bowser’s ouster of Hilary Cairns as head of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS), a key agency in the juvenile justice system.

“The bottom line is, my resignation was requested and I complied,” Cairns told The Post. “I have no insight into what the reason is.” (She told DCist that she had not received negative feedback about her performance.) Bowser simply says, “I asked for her resignation. There’s truth there.” But she would not go any further. That stoic routine might have comic appeal in a Keystone Kops film. It should be treated with dead seriousness.

Nineteen months ago, when Bowser put Cairns in charge of DYRS, she noted her devotion to keeping youth out of the juvenile justice system. Clearly juvenile justice advocates recognized Cairns’s strong aversion to secure detention — their critical reactions to Bowser’s decision to remove her attests to that.

Advertisement

The rise in serious youth crimes in the city is no mirage. Does Bowser’s turnaround on Cairns signal a deeper dive into policies and programs aimed at juvenile crime, including gun crimes? If Bowser plans to closely examine the real-world effect of diversion programs on youth rehabilitation, she should march straight ahead with no apologies. But shouldn’t the public, D.C. Council included, be told?

Bowser’s decision on Cairns, as with actions on encampments and DCHA miscues, is no ho-hum matter. It’s time for city leaders, especially lawmakers with oversight responsibilities, to stop the pratfalls and start playing it straight.

Stop whining, weeping and wailing. Fix it

GiftOutline Gift Article