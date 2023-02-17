The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The FBI should look to the governors to decide its headquarters site

February 17, 2023 at 3:33 p.m. EST
The J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the FBI, in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 12 Metro article “Md., Va. woo FBI for its new HQ”:

The General Services Administration and the FBI should be familiar with the great differences of approach between Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) on three fundamental issues that should affect site selection as directly related to the FBI’s mission:

Because some FBI employees and their families will seek to live near work and be directly affected, the very different approaches of the two governors on these crucial issues will directly affect them. Employees are a key component of an agency’s mission — and surely should be important factors in site selection.

Lois Schiffer, Washington

