Regarding the Feb. 12 Metro article “Md., Va. woo FBI for its new HQ”:
- Efforts to address climate change and environmental protection. Mr. Youngkin is working to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate commitment that Maryland continues to support. Addressing climate change is a component of the mission of every federal agency.
- Recognizing that women are first-class citizens entitled to reproductive rights. Mr. Youngkin supports restricting abortion access, implicitly telling women — including those employed by the FBI — that they cannot make their own health-care decisions and are, thus, second-class; Mr. Moore is working to make Maryland a haven for abortion rights.
- Effective education on race. Mr. Youngkin has banned teaching critical race theory and “inherently divisive concepts.” Failing to ensure inclusive and honest history contrasts sharply with Mr. Moore, whose budget prioritizes education with no mention of the culture-war issues that would limit what students learn.
Because some FBI employees and their families will seek to live near work and be directly affected, the very different approaches of the two governors on these crucial issues will directly affect them. Employees are a key component of an agency’s mission — and surely should be important factors in site selection.
Lois Schiffer, Washington