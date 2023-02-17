Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Feb. 14 front-page article “What we’ve learned in the 5 years since Parkland” reported that “in 86 percent of the cases we examined, the children found the guns in the homes of their friends, relatives or parents.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Our children are being killed and suffering the trauma of school shootings at an increasing rate. Many times, the owners of the guns used are known but are not held accountable. We need states and communities to pass laws making it easier for victims of gun violence to sue the owners of the guns used to commit violent crimes, including school shootings.

The parents of the 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher should be legally liable for allowing their child to access one of their guns. In situations such as this, victims should be able to sue gun owners for reckless gun ownership. In addition, gun owners should be expected to have gun liability insurance for each weapon they own. Of course, the shooter, by law, is the one held primarily responsible, but the owner of the firearm should be held liable as well.

Because most gun owners cannot afford to be sued for millions of dollars, gun liability insurance would be needed. The cost would fall most heavily on reckless gun owners. Safe gun owners would have lower premiums as the insurance market would determine individual premiums based on the various risk factors. Holding irresponsible gun owners legally liable would go a long way in ensuring that children no longer have access to the guns that are being used in school shootings.

Clayton Childers, Manassas

After the school shooting on the campus of Michigan State University in which three students were killed and five critically injured, the headline at the top of The Post read, “University gunman’s motive unknown” [front page, Feb. 15].

As usual, investigators were focused on why this happened. What was the shooter’s motive? Were there warning signs? Could this have been prevented?

Instead of why this happened, the focus should be on how this happened. In this case, the answer is a semiautomatic handgun that could be easily concealed. The “why” mass shootings occur is complex. The “how” is simple. The problem is the people with the guns.

John Johnson, Alexandria

The writer was director of Iowans for the Prevention of Gun Violence from 2000 to 2006 and is a co-founder of the Campaign to Keep Guns Off Campus.

