This is because we met Whittington when he was appointed to the Texas prison board in the late 1970s. He reported that the prisons considered my group, a prison reform nonprofit, a “burr under their saddle.” Not too long after his report to us, Whittington became a bigger burr.

Most of the Feb. 12 obituary for Harry Whittington, “ Lawyer was wounded by Dick Cheney in 2006 hunt ,” revolved around his being shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney. He wrote to my wife, Pauline, and me when he was in the hospital.

In his years on the prison board, Whittington helped to bring about many reforms. The most needed was to abolish prisoners being used as guards, which the prison system vociferously denied was true. Whittington was a courageous prison reformer. He taught our organization and the state of Texas that strong and committed prison reformers could be Republicans.