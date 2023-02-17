Her remarks on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) are right on, and I believe most of the gun holders in our state would agree with the Whitmer plans.

Micheline Maynard expressed in her Feb. 15 op-ed, “ The Michigan State shooting shattered Spartan Nation ,” the concern and regret we Michiganders feel over the needless killing of three young people and the five hospitalized in critical condition.

But Ms. Maynard made what could be a disastrous mistake in putting her father’s rifle in an estate sale. Anyone of any character, good or evil, could have bought that rifle with no registration or background check. Having done so, she has done exactly what Ms. Whitmer is trying to avoid by regulating through determination of who is a legitimate, legal gun owner by registration and background checks.