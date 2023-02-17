Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I have never seen a comment by a politician more ridiculous than that by Missouri state Rep. Tony Lovasco, who defended the right of children to carry AR-15s, as reported in the Feb. 10 news article “Missouri Republicans block proposed ban of children carrying guns in public.” He said, “Government should prohibit acts that directly cause measurable harm to others, not activities we simply suspect might escalate.”

A check of Mr. Lovasco’s background shows no military experience. He seems to have no clue that the AR-15 is a military-style assault rifle, not a sporting rifle. Its only purpose is to kill people. You wouldn’t use it to hunt deer. Why should a 14-year-old — or any civilian — be carrying an AR-15?

Stephen T. Moreland, Williamsburg, Va.

I was astounded and then outraged when I realized that it was not a misprint when I read that legislators in Missouri were considering allowing children to carry AR-15-style assault rifles in public.

Who would ever condone such a decision knowing the impulsiveness and lack of judgment of kids? Maybe these legislators should sit in a classroom for a week, coach a youth team or lead a Boy Scout troop to gain an understanding of how immature and still undeveloped the human brain is at that age.

Too many children have grown up being saturated with violence on television and in movies, and it has become almost normal to use a firearm instead of dealing with situations by discussion.

Richard Bienvenue, Washington

The writer is executive director emeritus of Our House Youth Home.

