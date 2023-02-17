Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good people of East Palestine, Ohio, and concerned observers elsewhere! We at Norfolk Southern are going to need you to relax. Calm down! You do not need us to come to your town hall and answer your questions. That sounds very stressful. We just need everybody to take a big, deep breath — maybe not outdoors, though? — and chill.

Please stop getting so worked up about all the chemicals that we have kindly donated to the environment around your town, okay?

Yes, we understand that 3,500 fish are dead. I hate to break it to you, but fish aren’t immortal. You think those fish were going to live forever? Also, for what it’s worth, they weren’t endangered fish. Just regular fish. You weren’t particularly invested in keeping those fish alive before. But now you are? Make up your mind! One day, you’re excited to kill and eat fish, and the next day, you’re all mad that the fish have died?

Advertisement

Do you have any idea what those chemicals are worth? A lot! And we gave them to you for free! To you, and your children, and possibly your children’s children! Relatedly, please do not drink your well water until we’ve had a chance to test it!

Follow Alexandra Petri 's opinions Follow

And if you need more reassurance, consider some encouragement from Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, who, ABC News reported, "emphasized that volatile organic compounds are a part of ‘everyday life’ and are typically inhaled if in the presence of burning wood or natural gas or someone who is smoking.” Ah, yes, those famously desirable situations! Volatile organic compounds actually are all around us!

But the point is: Chemicals are natural. They’re everywhere. Hydrogen is in the water we drink. Chlorine is in our table salt.Chemicals are what we breathe! There are chemicals in your deodorant. Read the periodic table! If you hate chemicals so much, you’re going to be enraged when you discover what literally everything you eat, see and touch is made up of. They’re in grass. They’re in the trees. When you smell the top of a baby’s head, that’s chemicals! When you attack enemy troops in World War I, that’s chemicals! When you feel a fight-or-flight response, that’s chemicals. So what’s a little more? Or even a lot more?

Advertisement

Come on, now! First, you complain about how, in the pursuit of profit, we’re cutting corners on safety. Then you complain when we surprise you with a bunch of our most valuable cargo without charging you a dime! Make up your minds!

We know what you’re going to say: “We did not ask for these chemicals! These are not good chemicals that we want; these are toxic chemicals that we do not want!” Picky, picky. Well, now we know: You hate surprises.

It just seems a little inconsistent. You go to the drugstore and you buy products made with chemicals and you get all excited to rub them all over your face and body. But we come to your community and give you huge amounts of chemicals, completely for free, plus a bonus light show, and you’re enraged? You make angry signs and you demand answers? You say that your lives and the lives of your families have value and that you want to be sure you’re safe? You don’t feel reassured yet?

Advertisement

Yet you’re also insulted that we donated $25,000 to the Red Cross to help? It didn’t seem like enough? I don’t understand! That’s, like, $5 per resident! Enough to buy perhaps a dozen eggs apiece — or even two, if you budget carefully!

We are also offering you $1,000 apiece for the inconvenience, a word that adequately describes what has happened to you and your community. Plus what we’re giving to the fire department, and others. We are sure that if we continue to throw money at the problem, it will go away. And we have a lot of money!

No, don’t thank us. This is just the kind of giveaway we’re hoping to do more and more of, nationwide, if we can keep the deregulation going at a steady pace.

GiftOutline Gift Article