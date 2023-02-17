Regarding the Feb. 11 front-page article “Internet ‘gold rush’ fuels friction in Northern Va.”:
Marilyn Karp, Haymarket
The full story of data center development in Prince William was underreported. The current proposal for Devlin Technology Park seeks to rezone about 270 acres from planned mixed residential to light industrial, to allow for the development of data center uses, including modifications to building height and floor area ratio. Long-established neighborhoods and schools surround these 270 acres. My family has lived in one of these neighborhoods for the past 19 years.
Ninety county residents spoke unanimously against the rezoning of residential land at the Feb. 7 Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. The board voted in the early hours of Feb. 8 to defer the vote to March 7. By this time the vacant Gainesville seat on the board will be filled, due to the recent resignation of that supervisor, who found himself in conflict because he had sold acres of his land to data center developers.
Kim Devine, Bristow
As new data center proposals continue to sprout up all over Northern Virginia, proponents claim that we have no choice but to build them in response to increased demand. But even if that were true, why on earth are companies allowed to build them in places where they cause such problems for our communities?
In addition to the concerning noise impacts on local residents, data center proposals present a serious threat to what precious little green space is left for recreation in the region, including at national parks such as Manassas National Battlefield and Prince William Forest. In the case of Manassas, a data center complex the size of four Pentagons threatens hallowed ground where soldiers fought, bled and died for our country in the Civil War. At Prince William Forest, the largest protected natural area in the region, developers want to build 1 million square feet of data centers.
There is no shortage of industrial land available for these loud, environmentally unfriendly data centers. Putting them next to our neighbors is risky short-term thinking. Trying to build massive data center complexes right up against our national parks, places that were protected in perpetuity by Congress specifically for conservation, recreation and beauty? Unthinkable.
Kyle Hart, Alexandria
The writer is Mid-Atlantic program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association.