Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Feb. 11 front-page article “Internet ‘gold rush’ fuels friction in Northern Va.”: How can we risk our children’s health to get a faster response on the internet? It’s that latency issue driving the data center industry to build near schools and people’s homes. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Our local elected officials don’t care that they are putting the children of Prince William County at risk. We are far beyond not being happy about this; we are enraged. The citizens of Prince William County are organized and committed and come from all walks of life. For us, this is a war, and we are fighting for our lives, the environment and, most of all, the children. We will stop this cruel, heartless, immoral, unethical rush to build on such a huge scale. It is very dangerous because it is not backed by any scientific information.

Advertisement

Marilyn Karp, Haymarket

The full story of data center development in Prince William was underreported. The current proposal for Devlin Technology Park seeks to rezone about 270 acres from planned mixed residential to light industrial, to allow for the development of data center uses, including modifications to building height and floor area ratio. Long-established neighborhoods and schools surround these 270 acres. My family has lived in one of these neighborhoods for the past 19 years.

Ninety county residents spoke unanimously against the rezoning of residential land at the Feb. 7 Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. The board voted in the early hours of Feb. 8 to defer the vote to March 7. By this time the vacant Gainesville seat on the board will be filled, due to the recent resignation of that supervisor, who found himself in conflict because he had sold acres of his land to data center developers.

Advertisement

Kim Devine, Bristow

As new data center proposals continue to sprout up all over Northern Virginia, proponents claim that we have no choice but to build them in response to increased demand. But even if that were true, why on earth are companies allowed to build them in places where they cause such problems for our communities?

In addition to the concerning noise impacts on local residents, data center proposals present a serious threat to what precious little green space is left for recreation in the region, including at national parks such as Manassas National Battlefield and Prince William Forest. In the case of Manassas, a data center complex the size of four Pentagons threatens hallowed ground where soldiers fought, bled and died for our country in the Civil War. At Prince William Forest, the largest protected natural area in the region, developers want to build 1 million square feet of data centers.

Advertisement

There is no shortage of industrial land available for these loud, environmentally unfriendly data centers. Putting them next to our neighbors is risky short-term thinking. Trying to build massive data center complexes right up against our national parks, places that were protected in perpetuity by Congress specifically for conservation, recreation and beauty? Unthinkable.

Kyle Hart, Alexandria

The writer is Mid-Atlantic program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association.

GiftOutline Gift Article