Happy Rihanna Week! It’s not quite her birthday (she turns 35 on Feb. 20), but the pop singer turned beauty mogul is having her cake and eating it, too. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Last weekend, Rihanna returned to the public spotlight, appearing at the Super Bowl after five years away from the stage. Overjoyed to see her but also a bit conflicted, I wrote about my disappointment in her choice to perform for the National Football League, years after she publicly said she wouldn’t be an “enabler” for an institution that had effectively blacklisted quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his racial justice protests.

The NFL actively discriminates against Black people in its ranks, including coaches and retired players, yet uses Black entertainers to draw audiences and advertising. So I had a hard time accepting Rihanna’s decision — especially when police brutality against Black bodies was once again dominating the headlines after the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

But it’s also fair — necessary, even — to analyze and appreciate the good in Rihanna’s performance. We can’t ignore that her halftime show was a major contribution to the canon of visual culture, particularly when this was a Black woman appearing at one of the most-watched live events in the United States.

At first, there was grumbling about how underwhelming her 13-minute set was. But peel back the layers and what do you see? This was Rihanna giving us the ultimate understated, underhanded flex. And when I say underhanded, I mean it literally: At one point, the woman grabbed her crotch and ... smelled her hand. *Gasp!*

Twitter went wild:

…with a three dimensional mini concert of her hit. She flexed like the Billionaire boss that she is. 6 months pregnant and checking her jock and her swollen belly and armored breasts in equal measure—pointedly emphasizing her power and her ultimate control of the situation. — Robb (@RobbStoneStar) February 13, 2023

The move was bold, hilarious and delightfully nasty. I almost stood up to give her a standing ovation from my living room. It was a direct ode to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, who often grabbed his nether regions during performances. Also? Perhaps a reminder that she has more top 10 hits than he did. I’m telling you: a flex.

I’m a perfume enthusiast and collector — and Rihanna has made scent a part of her persona. She declares in her song “S&M”: “Sex in the air, I don’t care, I love the smell of it.” In “Pour It Up,” she boasts: “My fragrance on and they love my smell.” Her luxury perfume Fenty ($140 for 2.5 ounces) sold out quickly when it first launched in 2021.

So, I asked Barbara Herman, the founder of Eris Parfums and the author of “Scent & Subversion: Decoding a Century of Provocative Perfume,” what she thought about Rihanna’s brief, scent-sational gesture.

“As a lover of subversive scents, I appreciated Rihanna’s taboo-breaking sniff,” Herman said in an email. “[I’m a] woman who’s spent her whole life having football culture forced on me, a game that excludes women except as fans or cheerleaders. It was gratifying seeing Rihanna mark this conventionally hyper-male space as feminine: with her pregnant body, her ‘odor di femina.’ ”

Then there was the phalanx of gyrating male dancers, a tableau emphasizing the raw sexual energy Rihanna knows she wields without having to twerk or bare her skin.

Cue the conservatives up in arms about all this risque business. Because, of course.

Apparently I’m the only person in Twitter who thinks Rihanna’s halftime show was terrible. Why is she touching her crotch in a show kids are watching? And why are her backup dancers dressed like hazmat COVID freaks that do those gross brain swab tests? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 13, 2023

Am I the only one who’s bothered by #Rihanna fingering her crotch in a show kids were watching? — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) February 13, 2023

It was so gratifying to see a Black woman — a pregnant one, at that — showing off her sexual power on one of TV’s biggest stages. But I was also intrigued by the fact that she was almost completely covered — a reminder of how the world so often treats the female body as obscene.

I reached out to Catherine Zimmer, a professor of film and screen studies at Pace University. She raised the concept of the “monstrous-feminine,” a term introduced by the feminist theorist Barbara Creed “to describe the treatment of the female body in (and as) horror, specifically the ways that it is shown to be excessive, abject, terrifying ... and gross in its production of blood, milk and, especially, birth/progeny.”

With Rihanna, “the highlight of touching her crotch and sniffing her fingers and then, best of all, smiling,” Zimmer said — while not “directly evocative of the monstrous-feminine, it felt like a claiming of her own ‘nastiness’ in all its forms, for her own purpose and pleasure, and not for ours.”

And that’s the allure of Rihanna: She dresses how she wants, doesn’t make music if she doesn’t feel like it, and projects the power and pleasure of controlling your own wants, desires and needs. She can get away with raunchiness on a Sunday, only to be on the cover of Vogue on a Tuesday.

Yup, we stan a nasty Queen!

Home Front: Talk that Talk with Robin Givhan

Who better to talk Rihanna fashion than my Post colleague Robin Givhan, Pulitzer Prize-winning senior critic-at-large. I wanted her take on what Rihanna wore, but also on the broader cultural context of the magic of fashion, especially when it comes to Black women. And yes, we had to talk about that red breastplate.

“It did have that warrior, fighter stance to it,” Givhan said. “With the breastplate, I thought of ‘The Woman King.’ When we first see her on that platform, it was a very confrontational moment ... with that sneer. It’s like, pay me what I’m worth, respond to me in a way that is worthy of what I have accomplished.”

From “The Woman King” to the all-female Dora Milaje army force from “Black Panther,” red has been showing up as a power color for Black women, especially. But I felt like the breastplate held another, almost tragic meaning. You couldn’t look at Rihanna and help thinking of another “nasty” Black woman who performed at the Super Bowl: Janet Jackson.

Who doesn’t remember “nipplegate,” the infamous wardrobe slip of 2004? Jackson, performing with Justin Timberlake, also wore an armorlike corset and was fully covered. But when Timberlake ripped away a part of her costume, exposing her breast, it seemed all of America viciously turned on her.

Rihanna’s breastplate felt different, as if it were bringing in reinforcements, taking pains to tell the world: Not only are we not going to see any skin, but this woman is untouchable. (Now I want to add a breastplate to my wardrobe.)

Lastly: the red coat. The internet immediately saw this as a tribute to André Leon Talley, the legendary Vogue editor and style influencer who died last year at age 73, and who famously wore a puffy red Norma Kamali coat. (In 2018, I had a chance to interview Talley, who by then was a symbol of Black fashion success but also a cautionary tale. In his later years, he complained bitterly of being abandoned by the institutions he helped revolutionize.)

Rihanna and her team have said her outfit, custom-designed by Loewe, and those of her backup dancers were supposed to be evocative of flight suits — and haven’t said anything about an homage to Talley.

And yet, we can’t stop projecting our theories onto Rihanna’s red get-up. Why?

Givhan had an amazing response: “Fashion is never happening in a vacuum, and designers aren’t working in a vacuum. The magic of fashion is there is the person’s intent, but then there is also the understanding that the public takes away from it. … It does seem like the audience, culturally, when they saw the big, long, red, regal coat, that André came to mind because they see in him this representation of fashion royalty, and the only Black person to reach that level of fame in the industry.”

Fun Zone: This ASL interpreter is everything

Okay, okay — one last Rihanna-related piece of delight. Justina Miles, the first deaf Black woman to perform at the Super Bowl, absolutely killed it during Rihanna’s performance. Enjoy!

Justina Miles, Rihanna’s American Sign Language Interpreter, made HISTORY as the first deaf Black woman to perform at the Super Bowl. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dPHfnqhbnu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 13, 2023

Do you have questions, comments, tips, recipes, poems, praise or critiques for me? Submit them here. I do read every submission and may include yours in a future version of the newsletter.

