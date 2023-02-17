Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Feb. 10 news article “Social Security dust-up follows Biden to Fla.”: Social Security continues to be considered the third rail of politics, but there is one aspect that seems to get virtually no discussion: the raising of the “age of full retirement.” Our life expectancy is now more than 15 years longer than it was when Social Security was passed, and yet the qualifying age has only been increased by two years. When that last change (from 65 to 67) was introduced, it occurred without much strong opposition.

Why wouldn’t a similar increase now at least be considered?

Barry Becker, Arlington

In debating the future of retirement programs, Congress should apply the same rationale to the public that it applies to itself.

Members of Congress, their staffs and most federal employees have at least three sources of income in retirement: Social Security, a pension based on salaries and a 401(k)-type program, and the federal Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), which are individual accounts consisting of money invested over years for which they have received generous tax benefits and matching funds.

This “three-legged stool,” as they call it, serves them well. Pensions and Social Security provide stability and safety, while the TSP provides opportunities to invest in and profit from stock markets that are virtually guaranteed to deliver significant gains over time. These individual accounts, with administrative fees far below what Wall Street charges, allow participants to accumulate wealth.

The debate over Social Security, highlighted in the president’s State of the Union address, is insufficient and shortsighted. Contrary to their denials, many Republicans do want to cut benefits because they fear that as the program moves toward insolvency, the public will demand tax increases on the wealthy. In an era of extreme wealth concentration, the GOP’s fundamental goals are out of step with the public. Democrats want to preserve the existing program at all costs. That is a worthy objective. But they are fearful of allowing more workers to invest money for retirement in volatile financial markets. That attitude needs to change.

American workers need a retirement system that provides safety, security and opportunities to build real wealth. That is essentially what Congress has already legislated for itself. But for some reason, no one appears to be proposing the same thing for workers who need it most.

Michael Alexander, Bowie

