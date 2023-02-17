The Feb. 14 news article “To cope with worker shortages, some states want relaxed child labor laws” listed several states willing to allow businesses more flexibility in hiring children. But wait. Millions of people are clamoring to get into the United States to work, under almost any conditions and pay. What’s wrong with this picture? Why can’t this be a win-win situation for both immigrants and children?
And why can’t we learn to pay the real price for our goods and services? Meatpackers and chocolate makers need to pay a decent wage and raise the price of their products. That’s the way capitalism works if it’s done right, but we are too far removed from the source to see that.
Christine Matthews, Washington