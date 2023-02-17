The otherwise informative article on Temple University’s administration withholding tuition assistance from striking graduate assistants, “Temple University withholds tuition assistance from striking grad students” [news, Feb. 10], asserted that the retaliatory measure was “an unprecedented move in the nascent graduate labor movement.” This statement is at best misleading, on two counts. First, graduate assistant unions have been around for more than 50 years, starting with the Teaching Assistants’ Association (TAA) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1966. The TAA has engaged in collective bargaining since 1969, so the movement is hardly a “nascent” one.
Also, retaliatory withdrawal of tuition assistance might be relatively rare, as the article noted, but it is far from “unprecedented.” I was president of the TAA in the 1978-1979 academic year and chaired the bargaining committee in a 1980 strike provoked by bad-faith bargaining by the university. The university withdrew tuition assistance from selected strike leaders the following academic year. The TAA successfully challenged these “strike fines” in court.
Marc J. Cohen, Bethany Beach, Del.