The otherwise informative article on Temple University’s administration withholding tuition assistance from striking graduate assistants, “Temple University withholds tuition assistance from striking grad students” [news, Feb. 10], asserted that the retaliatory measure was “an unprecedented move in the nascent graduate labor movement.” This statement is at best misleading, on two counts. First, graduate assistant unions have been around for more than 50 years, starting with the Teaching Assistants’ Association (TAA) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1966. The TAA has engaged in collective bargaining since 1969, so the movement is hardly a “nascent” one.