Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight My family attended a most spectacular dance performance Feb. 3 at the Kennedy Center. It was a performance of “Giselle” by the United Ukrainian Ballet, about 60 beautiful dancers, most of whom escaped from Ukraine after the Russian invasion. This was the company’s first U.S. production, which premiered at the Kennedy Center, since the dancers escaped to the Netherlands.

I was eager to read The Post’s review of the performance but soon realized the excellent dance critic Sarah L. Kaufman had been laid off, and there would be no review. This is unconscionable.

Advertisement

The Post is ignoring a major part of the arts in D.C. that is treasured by many readers.

Ann Loikow, Washington

Sarah L. Kaufman (remember her?) wrote an excellent article about the United Ukrainian Ballet’s planned appearance at the Kennedy Center [“Displaced Ukrainian dancers will make their U.S. debut in D.C.,” Style, Oct. 14]. Its ballet, “Giselle,” opened on Feb. 1. Readers were left without a review.

William L. Nash, Washington

We shouldn’t have let local obituaries die

I’m mourning the death of the local obituary. The news was a shock, and I still don’t know the cause of death, or even when it occurred. It wasn’t reported. Did it just slip away, slowly consumed by some illness (perhaps resulting in slow exsanguination)? Or was it sudden, with the fall of an ax?

I’ve read local obituaries for decades and, through them, learned not only about the deaths of friends and acquaintances, but also about D.C.-area history. I’ve read about the lives of local people who have helped their neighbors, made great art, overcome adversity, run well-known businesses, improved our parks or saved wildlife. But I could not read about the death of our beloved neighbor and friend, Jack Koczela, who died in November. Despite his decades of work on improving local trails, advocating for D.C. public schools and even donating a kidney to help a neighbor, the only report of his death was a paid obituary.

Advertisement

The local obituary predeceased him, and our community is diminished by its untimely death.

Laura L. Sessums, Washington

For the love of museums, bring back Exhibits

Recently vanished: The Post’s Sunday magazine, KidsPost, dance critic Sarah L. Kaufman and, now, the schedule of museum exhibits in the weekend edition. I miss all of these features. What is next?

I know newspapers have fewer resources, but the weekly museum listings can’t be breaking the bank. I and many friends relied on the listings to keep abreast of what was going on. I’m sure the Exhibits page was helpful to the museums that surely benefited from increased numbers of visitors drawn by the weekly listings in The Post. Please reconsider and reinstate Exhibits.

Lydia Jean Herz, Washington

We can see clearly now

We recently published a study that Sebastian Smee criticized in his Feb. 2 Critic’s Notebook “Pollution study on paintings is a bit cloudy.” Smee missed some of the details of our study.

Advertisement

Foremost, Smee accused us of cherry-picking evidence, yet we include paintings from the 1860s to 1870s that he claimed we intentionally exclude. Specifically, Claude Monet’s “Saint-Germain-l’Auxerrois in Paris” from 1867 and “Impression, Sunrise” from 1872-1873 are among the paintings we analyzed.

Second, Smee reminded us that others have thought of the connection between impressionism and industrialization before, citing a 2005 exhibit. We cited the same exhibit in our study.

Third, Smee asserted that we arbitrarily decided how hazier conditions influence contrast and hue and ignored “whole bodies of exhaustively researched and powerfully argued literature” in the humanities. Yes, we could read more, but we also note that the body of atmospheric sciences predicts how light interacts with aerosols. We did not just decide that higher pollution levels lead to lower contrast and whiter hues.

Advertisement

Finally, our hypothesis, which Smee misrepresented as a straw man of environmental determinism, is that Monet, J.M.W. Turner and others didn’t just decide to paint the atmosphere; they went out and observed it carefully — so carefully, that the subtle effects associated with hue and the contrast of buildings and other objects against the background sky accord with independent predictions based upon pollution emissions and atmospheric science.

It could be that the humanities and sciences both have something to offer in appreciating the meaning and beauty of impressionistic painting.

Peter Huybers, Cambridge, Mass.

Anna Lea Albright, Paris

The writers are the authors of “Paintings by Turner and Monet depict trends in 19th century air pollution.”

FBI data should cover the good and the bad guys

In his Feb. 5 Fact Checker column, “What’s more common: A ‘good guy’ without a gun or a ‘good guy’ with one?,” Glenn Kessler made a great case for the FBI to include all incidents of active shooters stopped or curtailed by good Samaritans, armed or not.

Advertisement

Kessler also made a good case for the FBI to track any shooting incident, whether the victims are known or unknown to the assailant, including what is indefensibly excluded by the FBI now: domestic-violence-related incidents, if said incidents are thwarted by an intervening bystander. When The Post determined no one — including the federal government — was comprehensively tracking deaths caused by encounters with police, it created its own database. As far as I know, it has continued this Pulitzer Prize-winning practice.

Perhaps The Post — following the example of John R. Lott Jr., a gun rights researcher — should preempt the FBI and create a database for civilian crimes interdicted by the good guys, regardless of the method or means used by these courageous heroes.

Emory Damron, Alexandria

Reducing violence is not about ‘gun control’

The Post continues to use the outdated term “gun control” to describe efforts by activists, the medical community and politicians to reduce gun violence in the United States [“Looking back to see how Biden’s proposals from last year’s address panned out,” Fact Checker, Feb. 7].

Advertisement

The term “gun control” is obsolete. It plays into the extreme gun rights lobby rant about imagined efforts to take away all guns. It is impossible to control the estimated 400 million U.S. guns in circulation. But gun regulation and gun safety are achievable goals. They provide a platform for ideas such as a national gun-licensing law; mandatory safe storage to reduce accidental shootings, suicide and school shootings; and a fully funded Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to crack down on illegal gun trafficking.

The media should describe gun violence in the United States as a public health crisis and not as a failed gun-control effort. How can we save lives? Focus on the small, positive changes taking place — Illinois recently became the ninth state to ban the sale of assault weapons. Several states, such as New York and New Jersey, have passed new gun-safety laws (in response to the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision in June), strengthening gun-licensing laws and creating a robust list of safe places such as hospitals, public transport and schools where guns are not allowed.

This is not a zero-sum game. The fight to reduce gun violence is real and making progress.

Advertisement

Christina L. Files, Chevy Chase

The writer is co-chair of the D.C. Area Interfaith Gun Violence Prevention Network.

Ukraine photos are revealing, for better or worse

I appreciate The Post’s coverage of the war in Ukraine and the willingness of intrepid reporters and photographers to relay information and photographs from the front lines (for example, the Feb. 5 front-page article “With attacks, Russia previews push into southeast Ukraine”). Could The Post please also feature maps with full-page spreads? They are also worth a thousand words.

Nicholas Szechenyi, Kensington

The Post’s otherwise excellent reporting on the war in Ukraine hit an alarming note when it published a facial photo of Ukraine fighter “Dykanka,” who wished to remain unidentifiable for security reasons [“With attacks, Russia previews push into southeast Ukraine,” front page, Feb. 5].

Advertisement

Russian intelligence and Ukrainian collaborators won’t have difficulty determining Dykanka’s real name, consequently endangering this fighter and his family. Although this might have been a mistake, please be more cautious and respectful when publishing wartime information that has the potential to compromise or harm our allies and their relatives in any armed struggle.

Arnie Carl Strand, Laurel

Local hero sees shadow

The Feb. 3 Politics & the Nation article “Punxsutawney Phil is wrong: Spring is arriving early in some places,” included the secondary headline “The famous ‘weather-forecasting’ groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter. But warmer weather and budding trees are saying otherwise.”

You know who else is saying otherwise? It’s Potomac Phil, D.C.’s own marmot, who for the past 12 years has been headlining a spellbinding Dupont Circle ceremony attended by hundreds of families. Potomac Phil did not see his shadow this year and predicted an early spring arrival.

Granted, our local groundhog is taxidermied, but his verbal skills are nonetheless just as good as his more famous Pennsylvania cousin’s. Perhaps next year The Post should check in with Potomac Phil first.

Potomac Phil, incidentally, offers more than a weather forecast. He also predicted six more months of political gridlock.

Gary LaBella, Arlington

Revitalizing downtown D.C.

The Jan. 29 front-page article “Downtown D.C. is a deflated balloon as workers stay home” quoted a resident of a luxury downtown D.C. condo building who decried the congregating of people using and sharing marijuana near the Chinatown Metro station, claiming “it feels like the criminals have taken over.” Given the too-long history of weaponizing substance use as a means for systematically criminalizing and incarcerating people of color in D.C. and the United States, it seems irresponsible to include this quote without acknowledging the racist assumptions that underpin it (i.e., despite the fact that these people are causing no actual harm, the condo resident painted them as criminals).

Both historically and presently, this framing leads to disproportionate violence and loss of freedom for Black folks. So, let’s call out this kind of comment for what it is and work on reframing the conversation.

Daniel Erichsen-Teal, Washington

In stressing the importance of a return of federal workers to downtown, former D.C. mayor Anthony Williams referred to the issue as a top and “penultimate” priority [“Downtown D.C. is a deflated balloon as workers stay home,” front page, Jan. 29]. Oh, dear. In this context, the penultimate priority would be the second one below the first. I am reminded of Martin Short’s character in “Three Amigos” dangerously misunderstanding a description of the villain as “infamous.” He thinks that means “more than famous … IN-famous!”

Robert D. Lafsky, Great Falls

Celebrate Brandon-Croft’s craft

How ironic. The Feb. 8 Style article “A comics trailblazer” was about Barbara Brandon-Croft’s syndicated comic strip, yet The Post has never published her strip “Where I’m Coming From.”

To add insult to injury, the article didn’t include a sample of her strip so readers could experience the groundbreaking work of the first nationally syndicated Black female cartoonist.

Carol Burnett, Arlington

Is the elephant in the room with us now?

The Feb. 1 front-page article discussing former president Donald Trump’s potential challengers for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, “Nikki Haley prepares to announce 2024 bid,” included the observation made by a major GOP donor that the former president is “obviously the 800-pound elephant in the room.”

Though I’m not an authority on pachyderms, I was able to determine via a casual internet search that the average weight of a male African bush elephant is 13,000 pounds. The corresponding figure for the smaller, male Asian elephant is almost 9,000 pounds. Either way, you can see that an 800-pound elephant would constitute a relatively tiny obstacle to Republican office seekers.

Let’s reserve the proverbial 800-pound reference for our primate pal, the gorilla. This shouldn’t be rocket surgery.

Douglas M. Pollock, Oakton

Better to quote the devil you know

In his Feb. 5 “The Argyle Sweater” comic strip, Scott Hilburn erroneously attributed the tag line “I’m walking here” to Al Pacino. Actually, Dustin Hoffman said that in “Midnight Cowboy.”

If Hilburn wanted to use a Pacino line, he could have started the strip with the infamous “Scarface” line, “Say hello to my little friend(s).”

Ray J. Lum, Arlington

GiftOutline Gift Article