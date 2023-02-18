Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Friday morning in the District of Columbia: “Alert: Assault W/ Intent to Rob Investigation at 0755 hours in the 4100 block of 13th St NW. Lookout for Gray Cadillac Sedan Dark Tint. (4) B/M Dark Clothing 16-20 years old. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight “Alert: Robbery Force of Violence Investigation at 1221 Taylor St NW 0926hours in the 1200 block of Taylor St NW. Lookout for GRAY CADILLAC SEDAN, DARK TINTS. (3) B/M DARK CLOTHING, 16-18 YRS OLD. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911.”

“Alert: Robbery Force of Violence Investigation at 0935 hours in the 5500 block of 7th St NW. Lookout for … Sedan occupied by (4) B/M’s Dark clothing. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911.”

“Alert: Robbery Force of Violence Investigation at 0959 hours in the 200 block of Webster St NW. Lookout for Gray Cadillac Dark Tint. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911.”

“Alert: Robbery Force of Violence Investigation at 1006 hours in the 4200 block of 2nd St NW. Lookout for Gray Cadillac Dark Tints. 3-4 B/M in dark clothing. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911.”

None of the above will appear in your newspaper or on TV or radio. I am registered with DC Police Alert, which notifies me quickly about crimes in the vicinity of my Ward 4 neighborhood. But such crimes get overlooked in today’s news coverage, because what’s there to see or hear?

Nobody got shot or stabbed. There were no yellow crime-scene tape or ambulances or blanketed bodies. No wailing sirens, because the four young Black males in dark clothing were long gone in their gray Cadillac sedan before cops arrived on the scene. The only people left to see were, perhaps, those innocent souls who were forced to give up their possessions — and who are thankful they didn’t have to give up their lives.

But keep Friday morning in mind. Understand that these scenes are replicated across the District every day, and with the regularity of a popcorn machine.

D.C. lawmakers in their downtown headquarters, especially those who oversee the police and public safety, are quick to point out that violent crime is down, though homicides have a pesky way of creeping up.

The mayor and D.C. Council members go about their business within a well-guarded building and traverse the city in cars with official license plates that tell all comers who they are and why they should be left the hell alone. Do they know — do they care to know? — that Friday morning’s robbery spree comes with great costs? It’s more than a lost wallet, purse or coat.

Those street robberies in broad daylight strike a palpable fear.

It’s the kind of fear that makes a person — women and men of all ages — think twice before going out of the house.

Which is the safest bus stop? What’s the best time to go to the supermarket or use an ATM? Where should I fill my tank? What do I do if …? Where should I run if …?

What, oh what, can I say if …?

How I would love to see one of our progressive council members come before just one day’s victims and tell them that the young suspects who violently robbed them should, if caught, be handled with great care because research on the brain has shown that people under 25 lack a fully developed prefrontal cortex needed for impulse control and a mature understanding of the consequences of their actions. Or so say justice reform advocates who argue for keeping young robbers out of secure detention at all costs. That philosophy carries the day in today’s D.C. Council.

There is no relation between what’s being propounded in council chambers and what’s going down in the streets.

Better to pay attention to the D.C. police alerts than what the council has to say.

At least those alerts may help keep you alive.

