When Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban announced Dec. 20 that women in that country would henceforth be forbidden to pursue higher education, a few women ventured protests in the streets of Kabul, which authorities quickly crushed. But a male professor, Ismail Mashal, found a way to spread their message more widely: In the middle of a live television show on Afghanistan’s TOLO News, he ripped up his own diplomas as a show of solidarity.

Mr. Mashal spoke for many, in Afghanistan and the world, who feel similar fury and frustration at the Taliban’s systematic breaking of their promise, upon seizing power 18 months ago, to be “inclusive” and respectful of women’s rights, “within the framework of Islam,” as one spokesman put it at the time. The implication was that the Islamist movement had learned from experience and would not reimpose a repressive theocracy such as the one it operated during its previous reign from 1996 to 2001.

It is now abundantly clear, however, that there is no “new” Taliban and that a kind of darkness is descending upon the country from which the last United States and other Western troops withdrew on Aug. 30, 2021. The ban on higher education for women came in addition to previous bans on girls attending middle and high school, and a new males-only rule for parks, gyms and public baths. On Dec. 24, the Taliban prohibited women from working for the 183 domestic and international nongovernmental organizations that provide food, clean water and other desperately needed services to some 28 million Afghans, out of a total population of 41 million. Amid a harsh winter that has compounded the impact of food shortages, the Taliban explained the ban was necessary because women employees of the NGOs were too often wearing their mandatory hijab headscarves improperly.

Meanwhile, the regime has also reinstituted public executions and floggings, which were an ugly hallmark of its previous stint in power. It did so per a direct order, issued in mid-November, from Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the movement’s unelected — and, indeed, rarely publicly visible — supreme leader. The first execution occurred before hundreds of spectators, including the country’s deputy prime minister and chief justice in Farah, a town in western Afghanistan, on Dec. 7. Allegedly guilty of murder, the accused prisoner was shot to death — by the victim’s father.

Repugnant as this proceeding was, it almost pales next to the medieval spectacles elsewhere of women being physically restrained by men and whipped for supposed crimes such as adultery or “escaping from home,” as those subjected to domestic abuse often attempt to do. Men, too, have been subjected to similar punishment, in some cases for alleged homosexuality. On Dec. 16, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that authorities had dealt out between 20 and 100 lashes each to more than 100 women and men, in several provinces as of that date.

Taliban abuses have alienated not only the United States and its Western allies, but also Russia and China — which on Dec. 27 backed a U.N. Security Council statement rebuking the regime. Muslim-majority countries, too, have reacted: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia and the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which issued statements opposing the ban on women’s higher education.

Yet the Taliban’s crackdown on women shows that movement leaders care far more about enforcing their extreme version of sharia law than the opinions of other nations. The reality is outsiders lack leverage over a Kabul regime with which many governments, including the United States, maintain diplomatic contacts, but none officially recognizes. The United States has blocked $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets, reserving half as compensation for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, which the Taliban facilitated, and half pending assurances that the money will be professionally managed — which the Taliban has failed to provide. Nor should the Biden administration resume business as usual with a regime that discriminates so blatantly against women and harbored al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri until a U.S. drone strike killed him last July. The right approach is to continue helping the Afghan people directly, through humanitarian aid administered via the United Nations and NGOs.

Of necessity, protest remains the world’s main instrument of influence. In mid-December, the U.N. human rights commissioner called on the Taliban to end “torturous, cruel and degrading” public flogging — to which the Taliban responded by announcing the flogging of 34 more people before crowds in two rural provinces. With respect to the ban on women working for NGOs, however, the results have been marginally more hopeful. Several agencies suspended operations after it was announced. This led the Taliban to offer exceptions for health-care workers who treat other women or teach girls in elementary school. As of mid-January, several of the largest aid organizations were able to resume limited operations. U.N. humanitarian aid officials visited the capital in January, seeking an end to the policy, but the last delegation’s visit concluded with little more than a request from Taliban officials to be “patient” while they work on new guidelines.

If diplomatic pressure works at all, it might be by taking advantage of disagreement within the Taliban’s own ranks over the regime’s repressive drift. During February, two top Taliban officials, Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, have made indirect but clearly critical references to Mr. Akhundzada’s policies. Mr. Haqqani went so far as to imply, in a Feb. 11 speech, that Mr. Akhundzada was “monopolizing power” and that the Taliban should practice more “engagement with the people.”

Mr. Haqqani is no moderate. The United States holds him responsible for several bloody terrorist attacks during the Afghan War, including against U.S. personnel. And yet his words are what passes for pragmatism in Kabul these days. If he wants to back them up, he could start by freeing Mr. Mashal, who was arrested by Taliban fighters while continuing his protest on the streets of Kabul on Feb. 2 and has not been heard from since.

