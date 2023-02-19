As a retired State Department employee who worked on the compact negotiations for the Marshall Islands and other former U.N. Trust territories , I was interested in the Feb. 16 news article on an alleged scheme by Chinese nationals to establish an investment program in the Marshall Islands — in part to allow Chinese investors special access to the United States [“ A Chinese couple’s brazen plan to create a Pacific tax haven ”].

Marshallese nationals can obtain the status of a nonimmigrant “habitual resident” and live in the United States indefinitely, with authorization to work. This status reflects the long-standing ties between the United States and Marshall Islands, administered by the United States for decades under a U.N. Trusteeship established after World War II. The status was not in compensation for nuclear tests; Palau and Micronesia, also former trust territories, were not subject to nuclear tests but have the same immigration status.

Moreover, the compact drafters were aware of the possibility that other nationals could attempt to obtain access to the United States through purchase of Marshall nationality. To prevent this, the compact requires that naturalized Marshallese citizens reside in the Marshalls for at least five years before they can obtain “habitual residence” in the United States. The compact provides that “habitual residence” status can be denied to a naturalized Marshall Islander if it can be reasonably inferred that the status was obtained primarily to get immigration status in the United States.