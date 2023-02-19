Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I was encouraged to see the Feb. 15 Wednesday Opinion essay by Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.), “Mitch McConnell offered a debt-ceiling fix in 2011. We should do it now.,” which suggested permanent reform of the debt limit process. It appeared just as the Congressional Budget Office’s latest data provided a reminder: The federal debt is large and rising on an unsustainable path.

Recently, policymakers have shown little interest in tackling our nation’s budget challenges. Indeed, the debt limit seems to be the only leverage point forcing the debate; unfortunately, it has proved ineffective while time and again risking the full faith and credit of the United States as we threaten to default on our obligations.

Although the aforementioned proposal is unlikely to attract bipartisan support, a close cousin of it already has co-sponsors from both parties. The Responsible Budgeting Act — introduced last session by now-House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) — offers a path forward that would effectively take the possibility of default off the table and demand annual congressional consideration of substantive proposals to address the country’s broader fiscal issues.

The challenging deadlines that await our elected officials this year also present an opportunity: As part of a legislative deal, Congress and the White House should come together across the aisle and permanently reform the process for raising the debt limit, while also forcing the much-needed debate over fiscal policy.

Shai Akabas, Washington

The writer is director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

