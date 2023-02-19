Regarding the Feb. 13 Metro article “How D.C. is changing ‘archaic’ social studies curriculum”:
Bias and prejudice led not to scapegoating but to the murder of 11 million people who might or might not have considered themselves part of a “marginalized” group. This murder is referred to as the Holocaust and should be referred to as such in D.C.’s curriculum. And for that matter, it is not the only holocaust that students should learn about. The overwhelmingly worst holocaust was done to Indigenous people over several centuries, and holocausts continue to this day.
To understand what is happening in the United States and across the world, students need an age-appropriate and accurate, not a glossed over, study of the past.
Let the D.C. curriculum reflect the historical accuracies, including the murder — the Holocaust — of millions, particularly Jews, during World War II.
Adrienne Tropp, Washington