All children, including those in D.C. schools, should receive a balanced education. However, the D.C. proposed social studies curriculum for kindergarten through grade eight has an egregious hole: The Holocaust is misrepresented. In fifth grade, to quote from the article, “students explain the causes of World War II and understand how ‘bias and prejudice led to the scapegoating of marginalized groups in Europe,’ including Jews, disabled, LGBTQ+ and Romani people.”

Bias and prejudice led not to scapegoating but to the murder of 11 million people who might or might not have considered themselves part of a “marginalized” group. This murder is referred to as the Holocaust and should be referred to as such in D.C.’s curriculum. And for that matter, it is not the only holocaust that students should learn about. The overwhelmingly worst holocaust was done to Indigenous people over several centuries, and holocausts continue to this day.