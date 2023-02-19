The Feb. 13 editorial “ A shakeup in Ukraine masks deeper problems ” was right: Ukraine has much work ahead to improve the rule of law, especially regarding corruption. However, Ukraine deserves credit for making among the world’s greatest strides on improving overall rule of law in recent years.

Yes, the country’s score in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index fell last year after Russia’s illegal invasion. Even so, steady improvements in previous years keep Ukraine in the top 10 most improved countries among the 102 we have studied since 2015. It has made considerable gains on strengthening checks and balances, open government and civil justice, among other factors. And though success controlling corruption has been slower, the government has made promising developments, such as adopting the online auction system Prozorro.Sale, created to ensure transparency in the sale of state-owned assets. Hopefully, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent moves against corrupt officials reflect a commitment to resuming prewar progress.