The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Give Ukraine the jets it already can fly

February 19, 2023 at 12:19 p.m. EST
Ukrainian forces on a Soviet-era howitzer on Feb. 14 in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post). (Heidi Levine/FTWP)

Regarding the Feb. 14 news article “Despite pleas, Kyiv is unlikely to get Western fighter jets anytime soon”:

The United States and several European Union countries are in the process of providing Ukraine with top-of-the-line Western main battle tanks, heavy artillery and longer-range rockets. The issue with jet fighters can be easily solved without providing Ukraine with the most advanced fighter aircraft, whether U.S. or European jets.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Training on advanced aircraft will take too long, although the British have indicated a training program for Ukrainian pilots is beginning. Slovakia, however, appears to be looking favorably on the official Ukrainian request for Slovakian MiG-29s. Poland offered MiG-29s months ago. The MiG-29 is already in the Ukraine inventory, and Ukrainian pilots know how to fly them. What “military” response could Russia threaten, without starting World War III, that would leave Russia worse off than it already is?

If the United States is warning Ukraine to be prepared for a Russian offensive, let’s get ahead of the game for a change and let Ukraine have the MiGs.

Sheldon Goldberg, Silver Spring

Loading...