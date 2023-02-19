Regarding the Feb. 14 news article “Despite pleas, Kyiv is unlikely to get Western fighter jets anytime soon”:
Training on advanced aircraft will take too long, although the British have indicated a training program for Ukrainian pilots is beginning. Slovakia, however, appears to be looking favorably on the official Ukrainian request for Slovakian MiG-29s. Poland offered MiG-29s months ago. The MiG-29 is already in the Ukraine inventory, and Ukrainian pilots know how to fly them. What “military” response could Russia threaten, without starting World War III, that would leave Russia worse off than it already is?
If the United States is warning Ukraine to be prepared for a Russian offensive, let’s get ahead of the game for a change and let Ukraine have the MiGs.
Sheldon Goldberg, Silver Spring