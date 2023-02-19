The United States and several European Union countries are in the process of providing Ukraine with top-of-the-line Western main battle tanks, heavy artillery and longer-range rockets. The issue with jet fighters can be easily solved without providing Ukraine with the most advanced fighter aircraft, whether U.S. or European jets.

Training on advanced aircraft will take too long, although the British have indicated a training program for Ukrainian pilots is beginning. Slovakia, however, appears to be looking favorably on the official Ukrainian request for Slovakian MiG-29s. Poland offered MiG-29s months ago. The MiG-29 is already in the Ukraine inventory, and Ukrainian pilots know how to fly them. What “military” response could Russia threaten, without starting World War III, that would leave Russia worse off than it already is?