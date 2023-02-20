My husband and I both went to graduate school at Michigan State University. I was absolutely sick reading about the shooting there this month. It is good that the state of Michigan has a real chance to pass critical gun laws, as reported by the Feb. 15 news article “ Whitmer, other Democrats pushed for stronger gun laws before shooting .” However, it is essential that we pass sensible gun laws that apply to the entire country.

There are bills in the Senate and the House to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Assault weapons tend to be used by mass shooters because they are designed to kill a lot of people quickly. That is the only purpose of these weapons of war, and civilians should not have access to them under any circumstances. Banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines would prevent tragedies and save lives. This is not a partisan issue. I am sure there are Republicans in Congress who care about the lives of Americans and are gutsy enough to stand up to the National Rifle Association.