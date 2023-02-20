Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mihir A. Desai is an economist and professor at Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School and the author of “How Finance Works” and “The Wisdom of Finance.” America’s leading technology firms took two decades to become Big Tech. Now they should break up their businesses into smaller units. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In the face of persistent antitrust cases, Big Tech firms should take the initiative and split legacy businesses from new, faster-growing ones — not because it would benefit customers or society but because it would serve the investors and employees that are critical to the future of these companies.

The likes of Meta, Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet would be following in the footsteps of an earlier generation of leading corporations in the United States. In the past two years, General Electric, IBM, Johnson & Johnson and Kellogg’s have all announced or completed significant restructurings, dividing themselves into smaller entities. There are several common motivations. Managers claim that investors misunderstand — and undervalue — complex companies, preferring narrower “pure plays” on single industries. Investors fear that multidivisional businesses become bloated bureaucracies where each division is underperforming and hiring the right employees is challenging, with resources poorly allocated.

Advertisement

These same issues plague Big Tech. Consider Meta. In 2022, Meta’s advertising business brought in 98 percent of its nearly $117 billion in revenue and provided $43 billion in operating income. Its metaverse efforts, in contrast, lost about $14 billion in operating income in 2022. Concerns about how long this subsidization will last have weighed on Meta’s stock, which is down more than 50 percent from its peak.

The reality is that Meta is running two distinct business — a mature advertising business with little subscriber growth that is funding a massive bet on a new operating system for the internet based on virtual reality. Rather than forcing investors to hold both, Meta could comfortably borrow $130 billion on the strength of the advertising business, give that cash to the metaverse effort and split the companies.

In effect, an ad business with this debt burden and a hoard of cash for the metaverse business just accelerates the cross-subsidization that is required over the next decade. But management at each of the two new companies could specialize in the unique challenges they face, and the ad business would no longer be funding the metaverse effort indefinitely. The metaverse project wouldn’t suffer from being yoked to a controversial advertising business, and it would be fully funded for a decade.

Advertisement

The issues for Amazon are similar. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) It is both a mammoth e-commerce company and a leading cloud computing business via Amazon Web Services (AWS). Again, the two efforts are highly distinct with sharply different profitability profiles, customers, competitors and growth trajectories — leading some analysts to suggest that AWS accounts for all of the value of the entire Amazon enterprise. In addition, AWS is competing against Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud for the business of retailers who might not want to give their cloud computing business to a competitor. In essence, breaking up Amazon would give investors, customers and employees the option to focus on the entity that serves them best.

The case for Alphabet is the most complex but has a similar logic.

First, Alphabet has allocated tens of billions of dollars to various “moonshot” projects outside of its basic advertising business with limited returns, demonstrating poor capital allocation. Second, it seems clear that its basic search business has deteriorated. It was caught surprisingly flat-footed by Microsoft’s incorporation of ChatGPT into Bing. Finally, the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google’s advertising business, unlike other more speculative antitrust efforts, is a formidable one based on traditional consumer welfare logic. It will be hard to rebut and could occupy the company for a decade. Untangling the search business from the ad platform business would be more difficult than breaking up Amazon and Meta. But if Alphabet can find a way to split itself, it could save the company a costly, years-long legal fight and sharpen the focus of its search, YouTube and ad exchange businesses.

Advertisement

Meta, Amazon and Google have been wildly successful over the past two decades. Maintaining that performance in their current form appears unlikely given how rare such persistence in performance can be. While the threat might appear to be the unwanted attention of legislators and regulators seeking to advance novel (and often suspect) antitrust theories, the more serious danger is complacency and sloppy decisions arising from bountiful cash flows.

In this sense, Apple provides an interesting counterexample. A decade ago, Tim Cook was chided for not diversifying into new areas, turning Apple into an electric car company or an enterprise software business. Instead, Apple returned historic amounts of cash to shareholders via buybacks and stayed focused on its core business. Today, Apple has succeeded with shareholders and is not on the radar screen of regulators to the same degree as the other tech giants.

That kind of focus and discipline on capital allocation is precisely what is needed at Meta, Alphabet and Amazon. Breaking up is hard to do — particularly for relatively young, founder-led companies that have experienced astronomic growth. But it is highly preferable to a decade of litigation, underperformance with investors, a growing inability to attract the best talent — and a slow road toward mediocrity.

GiftOutline Gift Article