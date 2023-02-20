I was appalled reading the Feb. 15 Metro article “Youngkin opposes effort to protect menstrual data” at the invasion of privacy supported by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). It serves to reinforce the inherent bias against women in our country, specifically in Virginia. Further, it deprives women of a useful tool for monitoring their menstrual cycle, both for general health and also for family planning purposes.
I wonder if such an invasive policy would be considered suitable for other health-related issues, such as bowel movements or frequency of ejaculations.
Mark Nusbaum, Ellicott City