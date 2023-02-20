I was struck by Theresa Vargas’s Feb. 12 Metro column featuring teacher Gabe Segal’s effort to pay off student food debt in his school [“ Teacher plans to pay off every student’s meal debt ”]. Food debt is a charge incurred by students who have fallen through the cracks and do not have money to buy snacks in school, much less a meal. I was not even aware that food debt was an issue. I contacted Mr. Segal and was moved to post notices on two listservs with directions to donate and help Mr. Segal with his efforts.

The initial response has been gratifying to say the least, but it seems unlikely that Fairfax County, one of the wealthier counties in the region, is the only county in the area experiencing food debt. Though it is easy to place blame on local governments (and it is most likely well-placed blame), I don’t believe the community can afford to sit back and wait for others to deal with the problem.