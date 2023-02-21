David Ignatius’s Feb. 17 op-ed, “ Sometimes, the story is about the spies who aren’t there ,” was a clear example of how the virus of Kim Philby still infects the CIA and its staff. Philby was the most significant Soviet spy to work in and with British and U.S. intelligence agencies during the 20th century. The false allegations against Paul Redmond demonstrate the “mole hunt virus” is still in the CIA’s bloodstream.

In 2005, I organized and chaired a dinner for a private club in D.C. about “Kim Philby the Spy Case of the Century.” The dinner in our clubhouse was packed with intelligence officers (past and present), journalists and historians. I spoke about Philby’s recruitment by Arnold Deutsch, the most successful Soviet recruiter in the 1930s; former KGB general Oleg Kalugin, who was Philby’s handler in Moscow after he escaped and who had spoken about Philby’s life in Russia; and journalists and historians Evan Thomas and David Martin, who both authored significant books about the CIA. Mr. Thomas spoke about the Volkov case, which nearly unmasked Philby before he did his greatest damage. Mr. Martin spoke about the Venona code break that ultimately led to the escape of spy Guy Burgess and British diplomat Donald Maclean.