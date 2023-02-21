Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I greatly appreciated the clarion call for reform of the D.C. Housing Authority in two Feb. 19 pieces: the front-page article “D.C. overpays landlords by millions to house its poorest” and Theresa Vargas’s Metro column, “D.C. overpays landlords at a dire cost to residents.” The mismanagement of housing funds is pathetic and unacceptable, and the D.C. government must do better. But it’s not just the D.C. government that needs reform; landlords and developers do, too.

It is bad business to charge $2,467 for apartments that should cost around $850 less a month. Only a Scrooge makes gross profit off the suffering of 30,000 families waiting to be housed in D.C. Good business focuses on the betterment of the community, not merely profit. It is wrong for landlords to hike their rents for vouchers; it is literally stealing housing from the poor waiting for vouchers. Charles Dickens called out such behavior in his “A Christmas Carol.” Marley howls at Scrooge: “Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!”

We need reform of the D.C. Housing Authority and of the business practices of landlords because our dire housing crisis can be solved only if the business community works with the government. It is all of our business to care for the poor, not just the D.C. government’s.

Katherine Murphy, Falls Church

Is the United States a developing nation? Two Feb. 19 front-page articles would make one think so. In “D.C. overpays landlords by millions to house its poorest,” readers learned that in our nation’s capital, the D.C. Housing Authority, contrary to federal regulations, pays above-market rates for residents to live in absolute squalor, sometimes without electricity or water.

“ ‘We can’t trust that we’ll get water’ ” highlighted the abysmal conditions of the drinking water in Jackson, Miss. In just 15 months, the city raised concerns 150 times about the safety of drinking water at churches, schools, hospitals and subdivisions. It appears U.S. citizens have more in common with those in developing nations and war-torn Ukraine than we realized.

We can do better. If we had the desire to work together and honest leaders interested in serving the people instead of stroking their egos, we could accomplish so much.

Bernadette Wagner, Hagerstown, Md.

