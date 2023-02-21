The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The GOP has a favorite ‘implausible deniabilty’ answer

February 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Former president Donald Trump on Jan. 28 at a New Hampshire Republican State Committee fundraiser. (Cheryl Senter for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 18 front-page article “Contenders balk at GOP push to back ’24 nominee”:

There seems to be an outbreak of what I will call “implausible deniability” among current and potential candidates for the Republican presidential nomination. That is, when asked whether they will support former president Donald Trump if he is the nominee, they deflect the question with some variation of: “He just isn’t going to be the nominee. We will have a lot of better-qualified candidates, and the Republican Party is ready to move on.” Though the second part of this statement is quite possible, the first part is certainly uncertain.

However, it is undeniable that Mr. Trump’s repeated and ongoing efforts to undermine the will of voters make him an absolute threat to our democracy. Thus, these all-too-clever subterfuges are terribly insulting to sentient adults and belie a serious lack of character and sincerity. Indeed, we should all hope that we end up with a lot of better-qualified candidates than these.

Francis M. Siri, Parlin, N.J.

