Regarding the Feb. 18 front-page article “Contenders balk at GOP push to back ’24 nominee”:
However, it is undeniable that Mr. Trump’s repeated and ongoing efforts to undermine the will of voters make him an absolute threat to our democracy. Thus, these all-too-clever subterfuges are terribly insulting to sentient adults and belie a serious lack of character and sincerity. Indeed, we should all hope that we end up with a lot of better-qualified candidates than these.
Francis M. Siri, Parlin, N.J.