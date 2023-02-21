There seems to be an outbreak of what I will call “implausible deniability” among current and potential candidates for the Republican presidential nomination. That is, when asked whether they will support former president Donald Trump if he is the nominee, they deflect the question with some variation of: “He just isn’t going to be the nominee. We will have a lot of better-qualified candidates, and the Republican Party is ready to move on.” Though the second part of this statement is quite possible, the first part is certainly uncertain.