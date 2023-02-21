The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Guantánamo detainees deserve due process and habeas corpus

February 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST
The Camp X-Ray detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in April 2019. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Regarding the excellent Feb. 17 editorial “How to end the enduring stain that is Guantánamo Bay prison”:

The fault for keeping the prison open lies not only with Congress and the president. The courts also bear responsibility.

Most of the prisoners at Guantánamo are being detained in violation of law. Two-thirds have not been accused of involvement in terrorism. They were allegedly foot soldiers in combat against U.S. troops in Afghanistan more than two decades ago. The law permits the detention of soldiers captured in combat only as long as combat operations continue. Combat operations ended more than a year ago. These men should now be sent home. There is no legal authority for their continued detention, and the courts should order their immediate release.

The Supreme Court ruled that these men are constitutionally entitled to challenge the allegations against them through habeas corpus hearings in U.S. court. But judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit then quickly ruled that the prisoners have no right to due process. That ruling gutted the habeas process and, frankly, is absurd. Habeas corpus grants the right to a hearing. Due process ensures that the hearing will be fair. Without due process, habeas corpus is a sham; the detainee is deprived of the ability to know, let alone challenge, the allegations against him.

The D.C. Circuit should quickly reverse the prior ruling and ensure that all hearings are conducted with the fundamental protections of due process of law.

Stephen Truitt, Washington

The writer, a lawyer, represents a Yemeni detained at Guantánamo since 2005, who was cleared for release on Oct. 29, 2020.

