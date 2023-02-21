The Supreme Court ruled that these men are constitutionally entitled to challenge the allegations against them through habeas corpus hearings in U.S. court. But judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit then quickly ruled that the prisoners have no right to due process. That ruling gutted the habeas process and, frankly, is absurd. Habeas corpus grants the right to a hearing. Due process ensures that the hearing will be fair. Without due process, habeas corpus is a sham; the detainee is deprived of the ability to know, let alone challenge, the allegations against him.