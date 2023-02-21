Regarding the excellent Feb. 17 editorial “How to end the enduring stain that is Guantánamo Bay prison”:
The Supreme Court ruled that these men are constitutionally entitled to challenge the allegations against them through habeas corpus hearings in U.S. court. But judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit then quickly ruled that the prisoners have no right to due process. That ruling gutted the habeas process and, frankly, is absurd. Habeas corpus grants the right to a hearing. Due process ensures that the hearing will be fair. Without due process, habeas corpus is a sham; the detainee is deprived of the ability to know, let alone challenge, the allegations against him.
The D.C. Circuit should quickly reverse the prior ruling and ensure that all hearings are conducted with the fundamental protections of due process of law.
Stephen Truitt, Washington
The writer, a lawyer, represents a Yemeni detained at Guantánamo since 2005, who was cleared for release on Oct. 29, 2020.