After President Biden’s firing of Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, public attention should be focused on the Library of Congress’s Visitor Experience Master Plan. When removed, Mr. Blanton was championing an ill-conceived plan that, if realized, would damage significant historic interior spaces in the grand Beaux-Arts building.

When word of one part of the plan “leaked” last fall, a furor was raised over the proposed destruction of the monumental Central Desk in the Library’s Main Reading Room, to be replaced by a giant hole punched in the floor so those in the floor below could look up into the Reading Room. Given the public outcry, that element of the plan was quickly withdrawn by Mr. Blanton and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. But other questionable aspects of the Visitor Experience Master Plan remain.

What else is proposed? We do not know with any certitude, as the plan is shielded from public scrutiny and comment given the statutory exemption accorded to buildings under their jurisdiction under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Many have requested that the exemption be changed, the Committee of 100 on the Federal City among them.

Mr. Blanton’s departure provides an opportunity for the public to see and comment on what is being proposed for the Library of Congress, particularly given the significant investment in public dollars supporting these undertakings. Given the blunder of the proposed hole in the floor of the Main Reading Room, there is need for oversight and openness. Now is the time to act.

Shelly Repp, Washington

The writer is chair of the Committee of 100 on the Federal City.

