“We need it. We need it. We need it.” That’s what Geneva Riddick-Faulkner, a county commissioner in poor, rural, majority-Black Northampton County, N.C., told me when the words “Medicaid expansion” passed my lips. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Thirteen years after the Affordable Care Act passed, North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature might finally be set to accept the law’s expansion of Medicaid, which would extend coverage to an estimated 600,000 low-income people in the state. The House passed one version of the expansion last week; passage in the Senate is possible — but far from certain.

The federal government will pay 90 percent of the cost of expansion; the state will be responsible only for the remaining 10 percent. And places such as Northampton County — where not only is there no hospital, there isn’t even an urgent care center — need it most.

As in many poor rural areas, Northampton is terribly underserved by health-care industries. The suffering of unhealthy residents is multiplied by poverty and relative isolation. “I know there are people who need insulin that cannot afford it,” Riddick-Faulkner said, and must turn to relatives or the black market — or just do without.

Many of her constituents “fall within that gap,” earning too much to qualify for the state’s limited Medicaid program, but not enough to qualify for ACA subsidies, she said. They can’t afford the insurance their employers offer.

When I spoke to the Democratic state legislators representing the area in Raleigh, their frustration with years of opposition from their Republican colleagues was obvious. State Sen. Kandie Smith disdained the argument she has often heard her opponents make: What if the state takes the federal money, then someday the feds pull back?

By that measure, no state would ever accept federal funding for anything, no matter how worthwhile. And studies have found that Medicaid expansion saves so much money in other ways — by boosting economic activity and avoiding more expensive medical emergencies — that it offsets the state contribution.

“Then they say, well, we don’t want to be giving Medicaid to people who don’t work,” Smith said.

I heard something similar from state Rep. Shelly Willingham, who represents a number of poor rural counties in the area. When he talks to his Republican colleagues privately, Willingham told me, “they’ll tell you they accept the fact that it’s needed.” But in public, they repeat the same line about the federal government ending its contributions in the undefined future.

More importantly, Willingham added: Republicans “didn’t want to give the impression that they’re helping to support this socialized medicine stuff” — and invite a primary challenge from the right. As for the stereotyped concern that “lazy people don’t want to work,” and having health coverage will only encourage their sloth? Republican legislators “don’t even believe that,” Willingham said.

After South Dakota voters approved the Medicaid expansion last year, only 11 states continue to resist; all of them have Republican-controlled legislatures and substantial rural populations. In almost all, Republican leaders remain unmoved, despite a wave of rural hospital closures that endanger residents’ health.

North Carolina might bring that number down to 10. What has changed? The answer is a long and gradual process.

First, the economic arguments in its favor have become difficult to deny, leading to overwhelming support from the state’s business community. Over time, a few key Republicans in the legislature changed their minds and embraced expansion. The 2021 American Rescue Plan contained financial incentives for holdout states to try Medicaid expansion — $1.2 billion of incentives for North Carolina above the cost of providing benefits, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. People discovered the value of the program.

That caused public opinion to shift. Expansion is hugely popular across just about every political and demographic group; in one recent survey, 78 percent of North Carolinians favored expansion, a number that included 64 percent of Republicans. Smith believes Republicans have noticed the change. “That’s the reason why they’re actually voting on it: because they’re afraid of the next election,” she told me. The fact that expansion passed the House by a 96-23 margin “lets you know that they’re hearing the same thing we’re hearing, that people want it.”

She believes the remaining opposition stems from simple antipathy toward the person who signed the law still referred to as Obamacare. “You know what it boils down to? A Black man introduced all this,” Smith says. “That’s why.”

It remains to be seen whether that animus has faded enough for both houses of the North Carolina legislature to send Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a bill to sign. For people in the rural areas of the state, it can’t come soon enough.

