Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump’s new gender policy proposals — which would bar federal agencies from promoting “the concept of sex and gender transition at any age” and require the government to recognize male and female, as assigned at birth, as the only genders — are aimed both at his fervent base and the general electorate.

Religious Republicans — who already love the former president for building an anti-Roe majority on the Supreme Court — are most alarmed about the spread of transgender acceptance.

And, while Americans have become more supportive of general nondiscrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people, some specific anti-trans policy measures have, polls suggest, become more popular. During the Trump administration, American adults — especially White evangelicals — significantly warmed to “bathroom bills,” which require transgender individuals to use the bathroom corresponding to their sex at birth.

Advertisement

Opposition to transgender rights might animate religious conservatives more than some of Trump’s other populist appeals. After the 2016 election — and before support for Trump himself and Trump’s policies melded into one — the most religious Trump voters were, in comparison to other Republicans, uninspired by his obsession with a border wall.

And they were the least likely to agree with his economic rhetoric.

But Trump isn’t striking these chords now only for the base — he’s hoping to appeal to a broader audience.

Follow David Byler 's opinions Follow

And some of his anti-trans positions might prove popular with elements of the wider electorate, which has recently become less open to transgender rights.

Trump is hardly alone in making gender a defining issue: His Republican competitors are test-driving similar positions. And, if Trump makes it to the general election, gender will be just one of part of the debate.

But the battlefield in the culture war is shifting. For now, Trump believes he’s found some new, valuable turf.

GiftOutline Gift Article