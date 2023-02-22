Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not long ago, beating up on tech behemoths was a favorite political pastime. The Trump administration sued Facebook and Google on antitrust grounds. The Biden administration declared war on Big Tech’s “monopoly profits.” Congress considered more than a dozen tech-restricting bills during its last session. The digital platforms, whose algorithms polarize politics, paradoxically united politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Today, that bipartisan consensus looks foolish. The trustbusters have sustained a string of court defeats, and the congressional bills have gone nowhere. Meanwhile, the tech giants are innovating, competing and firing thousands of workers. Far from behaving like complacent monopolists, they are more paranoid than ever.

The latest spurt of innovation comes courtesy of artificial intelligence. In November, OpenAI, an upstart company with fewer than 400 employees, released ChatGPT, an AI that is capable of generating birthday toasts in rhyming couplets and advice on catering for vegan friends. With more than 100 million users, ChatGPT has surpassed Instagram and TikTok as the hottest tech launch ever.

The extraordinary buzz around the chatbot has unleashed a frenzy. This month Microsoft, OpenAI’s deep-pocketed backer, announced that it had integrated a version of ChatGPT into its Bing search engine and Edge web browser. For better or (maybe) for worse, online searches are being reinvented. Pages of links will now be supplemented with chatty answers, all featuring grammatically cogent humanoid prose.

Consider what this means for Google, which derives most of its revenue from its dominant search engine and online ads. The company faces a cluster of antitrust suits brought by the Justice Department and sundry state attorneys general, one of which was lodged as recently as last month. Yet even as Google stands accused of monopolistic practices, it has issued a “code red” internal alert about the existential AI threat. Microsoft’s boss, Satya Nadella, declares of Google, “I want people to know that we made them dance.”

The AI battle between Microsoft and Google is echoed across the tech industry, where competition, not monopoly, is the default condition. The “Big Five” tech giants — Apple, Amazon and Meta in addition to Microsoft and Google—might appear formidable. But each serves as a check upon the others. The share of the Big Five’s revenue coming from products that compete with a Big Five rival roughly doubled between 2015 and 2020, reaching about 40 percent. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

Take the market for voice assistants: Amazon’s Alexa competes with Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant. Or look at cloud computing: Microsoft’s Azure, Amazon Web Services and the Google Cloud service go head-to-head. Meta’s original product, Facebook, faces competition from TikTok and a squeeze imposed by Apple, which clobbered social media ad revenues by changing its privacy rules. Behaving more like an insurgent than a monopolist, Meta responded by betting more than $15 billion on virtual-reality research last year.

Nor is this competition limited to the Big Five. In e-commerce, Walmart has gotten its digital act together and challenges Amazon. In streaming, Netflix has been squeezed by Amazon and Apple and also by Hollywood old-timers such as Disney. Digital upstarts, from Shopify in e-commerce to Snowflake and UiPath in software, are always out to steal the big guys’ markets. In the hot field of AI, start-ups are raising venture capital by the bucketful and challengers such as Anthropic offer ChatGPT rivals.

None of this should come as a surprise. Historically, waves of innovation have shaken the grip of incumbents more than antitrust suits ever have. In 1969, IBM’s mainframe computers so dominated the market that the government sued the company for “monopoly maintenance.” But by the 1980s, that dominance was over, not because the government’s trustbusters prevailed (they didn’t) but because PCs eclipsed mainframes. In 1998, likewise, the government sued Microsoft, demanding its breakup. Three years later, the trustbusters folded, but Microsoft’s power faded anyway because it missed the shifts from PCs to the internet and from large screens to mobile.

This doesn’t mean that society should always be passive in the face of tech giants. Political pressure has forced the behemoths to take content moderation and privacy more seriously. When it comes to monopoly abuses, there are bound to be some cases — Microsoft’s 1990s crushing of the Netscape browser, Google’s muscling of the business-review site Yelp — that warrant a government response. But effective government remedies are hard to design, and the best cure for capitalist abuses is often capitalism itself.

The recent AI excitement is just the latest instance of this. For years, trustbusters lamented Google’s dominance in search engines, claiming that the company stifled innovation. But if regulators had intervened to ensure that Microsoft got more of the traditional search market, the company would have have had less reason to roll out a new version with built-in AI chat. It was precisely because Microsoft had such a tiny stake in traditional search that it had such a large incentive to disrupt it. The upshot is exactly what Big Tech’s critics wanted: Google is going to dance.

