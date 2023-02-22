Progressive Democrats have little understanding about the nature of criminal behavior. Let me see if I can help Mr. King get that message across. When liberal district attorneys reinforce criminal behavior through leniency by letting violent criminals walk, you are going to get more crime. The delusion that being soft on criminal offenders somehow, magically, increases “social justice” is patently false. The failure to arrest, prosecute and imprison violent offenders does the opposite: It reduces social justice because innocent people are frightened, harmed, have property stolen or destroyed, and, too often, are killed.