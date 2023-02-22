Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Feb. 22 front-page article “In a first for Va., Black woman will join House”: Virginia state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) was elected Tuesday to fill the seat left empty by Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D), who died in November, just weeks after he was reelected. It took only about 250 years to get a Black female member of Congress from Virginia. Five White women have been elected from Virginia to the House since 2014. What a fitting achievement for Ms. McClellan, the great-granddaughter of enslaved persons.

Although I am a lifelong moderate Black conservative woman, I am thrilled for this historic first in our commonwealth. On hearing the news she had won her December primary handily, Ms. McClellan said she was ready to “bring a new perspective to the Virginia delegation that has never had a Black woman sitting at the table.” I think she will do a good job.

Why does her election matter so much to Black women in Virginia, including those, such as me, who are not Democrats and who don’t live in her district? One word: history.

Ms. McClellan ran for governor in 2021 and was defeated, along with two other Black candidates, by former governor Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary. Many believed the Black vote, which was down for Democrats by as much as 5 percent for Black women, was depressed when the Democratic Party chose a White man over three younger, well-qualified Black challengers.

On Tuesday, Ms. McClellan walked into American history during Black History Month as Virginia’s first-ever Black female member of Congress. We should all be hopeful about her election, and this historic long-overdue milestone achievement.

Sophia A. Nelson, Leesburg

The writer is a Virginia-based author, speaker and columnist.

