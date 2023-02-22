Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Feb. 19 Politics & the Nation article “Experts say Fetterman has a good chance of recovery” included predictions that Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) hospitalization for depression will be short and successful, which I certainly hope will be the case. I am grateful for Mr. Fetterman’s willingness to publicly share that he is seeking treatment for clinical depression and how he is learning to live with auditory processing difficulties.

I can relate with Mr. Fetterman. I suffered a traumatic brain injury at 17 in an hiking fall in 1984. I experienced severe depression for decades because I did not accept the deficits from my injury, and I was afraid of the stigma of mental illness. I did not receive effective treatment until 2015, after I had made a disabling suicide attempt. I am fortunate that my depression has been in full remission since 2018. I have learned to live with my limitations.

As a volunteer, I share my mental health recovery story through the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s In Our Own Voice program. I have helped facilitate more than 100 NAMI Connection Recovery support groups and have seen how many people are afraid to speak publicly about their mental illness.

I wish I had a role model 30 years ago as brave as Mr. Fetterman. Given recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics on the increase of depression, particularly among young people, we need more brave politicians such as Mr. Fetterman.

Shannon Heath Parkin, Silver Spring

GiftOutline Gift Article