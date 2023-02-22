Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gioconda Belli is an exiled poet and author living in Madrid. I am a Nicaraguan poet, born in a country of poets, but also in a country of tyrants. Is it a paradox? Is poetry the consolation for the yearnings of those whose lives and liberties are constantly at risk? Is poetry the flotsam that has kept us afloat in the never-ending shipwreck that is our country, Nicaragua?

It was late at night in Madrid on Feb. 15 that I received the first alarming messages from friends, alerting me to the fact that a judge of the appellate court in Nicaragua had just read a sentence stripping 94 citizens of their nationality. It took some time for the names to be published. I felt a tight knot in the pit of my stomach.

So far, I had managed to avoid prison for being an outspoken critic of the government under President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo. In 2021, I left Nicaragua and remained in exile in Spain. I knew that sooner or later the authorities would find a way to get back at me. That night, I found myself, along with my son, Camilo, and my brother, Humberto, on the list. Beyond being stripped of our citizenship, we were accused of treason and marked for having our property confiscated.

We were condemned with no due process, no warning, no defense lawyers. We have no legal recourse in a judicial system that is under the complete control of Ortega and Murillo.

The couple, who returned to power in 2007, have been on a vengeful rampage since they suffered a moral defeat in April 2018 — when massive protests made it apparent that whatever support they might have enjoyed had dwindled.

After the government issued a law reforming social security and imposing a 5 percent tax on the monthly check to retirees, students and a small group of people protested. The government sent riot police and a fanatical contingent of pro-government youths to crush the protest. Their excessive use of force was recorded on protesters’ phones. Students and supporters sought refuge in a university campus and in the Managua cathedral, young people bled to death from snipers’ bullets after being refused assistance in government hospitals — the footage went viral.

All over Nicaragua, tens of thousands of people reacted with anger and took to the streets. By July, the Ortega-Murillo government organized a “cleanup” operation and used armed paramilitary groups and police to subdue the revolt. According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, 328 people were killed. Hundreds were imprisoned, thousands fled the country.

Tens of thousands of people, from all walks of life, taking to the streets demanding the resignation of Ortega and Murillo punctured the fantasy that Nicaraguans were broadly supportive of their sham “good government” agenda. What people had seen, in fact, was how they methodically destroyed institutions, eliminated the separation of powers, and politicized the army and the police.

Murillo, who has an uncanny ability to fabricate false news and twist events, wove the tale that the spontaneous revolt was a result of an imperialist assault on the second coming of the revolution. She carefully crafted a narrative replete with anti-imperialist slogans from the 1980s, when the Sandinista government fought the Contra war — financed by the Reagan administration. She re-created an outdated enemy to justify the repression she and her husband have unleashed against all of those who dare oppose their version of events.

In the past five years they have shown no mercy. They went after independent media, forcing journalists into exile, closing their offices and confiscating their equipment. Since 2021, they have shut down more than 3,000 nongovernmental organizations, including apolitical ones such as the Nicaragua Academy of Letters and the Nicaraguan poetry festival. They expelled priests and turned against the Catholic Church for their support of the protesters. All told, their “good government” has driven about 10 percent of the Nicaraguan population out of the country.

Ortega and Murillo have used the repressive apparatus of the police and the army to defend their hold on power at all costs. In 2021, they decided to pantomime an election. By jailing every popular opposition figure and disqualifying opposition political parties, Ortega ran unopposed and won.

By Feb. 9, they had imprisoned 222 Nicaraguan opposition figures, seven of whom had been presidential candidates. Other prisoners included journalists, entrepreneurs, heads of the chamber of commerce, lawyers, peasants, former high-level Sandinistas, as well as other young men and women who had participated in the uprising. That morning, Murillo asked the United States to send a plane to take them all to Washington. Only when they arrived in Washington were the former prisoners informed that they had been banished from Nicaragua and stripped of their citizenship.

One of those sent to the airport was Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, a Roman Catholic bishop who had long opposed Ortega. He had already been detained and was awaiting sentencing, but he refused to board the plane. On Feb. 10, enraged by his decision, Ortega and Murillo had the tribunal issue a sentence condemning him to 26 years in jail, while also stripping him of his nationality.

Finally, on Feb. 15, they moved against the group of 94 — myself included.

For those of us who were young guerrillas, it has been enormously difficult to see what has happened with Nicaragua. This beautiful country of lakes and volcanoes, of welcoming, cheerful people with an innate sense of humor, appears to be destined for the same fate that befell the mythical Sisyphus: pushing the stone to the top, only to have it roll down again.

But it is a form of rebellion to keep pushing the boulder. And many of us will continue to do so. I will push with my words, my poems. All of them will be signed by what I am. No one can take that away from me. While the Ortegas go down in history as tyrants, I will remain the Nicaraguan poet, Gioconda Belli.

