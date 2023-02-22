The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion The IRS should not be running on 60-year-old technology

By the
February 22, 2023 at 3:14 p.m. EST
A sign hangs outside the Internal Revenue Service building in D.C. on May 4, 2021. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Sixty-four years old. That’s the age of the technology that parts of the Internal Revenue Service currently rely upon to process tax returns. It’s time to retire it.

As the IRS has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years, many of its woes have become well known: It answered only 13 percent of calls last year. It has a paperwork backlog that includes millions of unprocessed returns. It is beset by ongoing staffing shortages, notably the fewest auditors since World War II. There’s been some improvement. The IRS has hired 5,000 more workers to answer calls and significantly reduced the backlog, but huge challenges remain.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The Post's View: The IRS has problems. They aren’t the ones Republicans complain about.

Its outdated technology has yet to be addressed. A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report highlights just how dire the IT situation is. Not only are the applications and hardware ancient, but some of the software it uses are up to 15 versions behind the current one. “These legacy assets will continue to contribute to security risks, unmet mission needs, staffing issues, and increased costs,” the GAO concludes.

A key problem is the “Individual Master File” that has been in use since 1970, when Richard M. Nixon was president and the Chevrolet Chevelle was a hot car. They both are long gone, but the Individual Master File is still the main database to collect and store taxpayer information. It was built with antiquated programming languages COBOL and Assembly. The IRS says it finally updated some code last year, but COBOL remains in use. Until the master file is fully modernized, it will remain a colossal task to get real-time information on refunds and processing status to taxpayers, not to mention assure the latest safety and fraud precautions. The target date to entirely replace the master file is now 2030, but the GAO warns it’s unlikely the IRS will meet that deadline. (The IRS declined to provide a new date to The Post.)

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
  • The world’s ice is melting quickly.
  • Turkey’s autocratic president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is at it again.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be. This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change.
A court in mid-December sentenced Istanbul’s popular mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a political rival of the president, to more than two years in prison on the charge of “insulting public figures.” If confirmed on appeal, his conviction would bar Mr. Imamoglu from seeking public office. Mr. Erdogan has a long history of suppressing critics and competition. Read our recent editorial.

1/6

End of carousel

This is unacceptable. Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act last year, giving the IRS almost $80 billion to improve operations. Half that money is for more auditors to pursue corporate and high-earning tax cheats, but about $30 billion is for improving basic services, including IT and staffing. These upgrades are urgently needed. House Republicans are wrong to attempt to strip away this funding, but lawmakers in both parties should press for faster results.

Catherine Rampell: Why does the IRS need $80 billion? Just look at its cafeteria.

Tax filing season is underway and there have already been problems. The IRS told people to wait to file their returns if they lived in about 22 states that sent out some type of inflation relief payment last year. This is because the IRS was deliberating on the question of whether these payments count as income on federal tax returns. That’s a valid issue, but one the IRS should not have waited until after tax season began to decide. (It finally said on Feb. 10 that the payments would not be taxed.)

Amid stumbles such as that one, it might be all too easy to put IT upgrades on the back burner again. But for an agency that has lost so much of the public’s confidence, it would represent a badly needed step forward — into the 21st century.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...