Regarding Kate Woodsome’s Feb. 17 op-ed, “Kids are unwell because society is unwell”: I am a senior studying biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan. I might never get to accomplish my career goals. Someone angry at the world could decide that people at my university have to die. And it will be for nothing. I will have committed no cardinal sin, nothing to deserve the fate that would befall me.

The victims of school shootings are not just the students who suffer tragic deaths. All students, everywhere, wonder if they are next. From elementary school, we have been trained to “run, hide or fight” because there is no guarantee that it will not happen to us. There is no sense of safety on any educational campus in this country.

I want a federal registry for every person who owns a firearm. I want consequences for gun owners for acts of violence carried out with their guns. I want universal background checks for the purchase of a weapon, ammunition and accessories. I want red-flag laws. I want required training for anyone who owns or wishes to own a gun.

I know these measures would not prevent all gun-related deaths in this country, but they would prevent some. One more life lost to gun violence is too many, so any lives saved through these measures would be a victory.

And to anyone feeling so lost and angry that they want to commit an act of violence: There are people who care about you. Your life has value, and so, too, do the lives of those you intend to hurt. Please ask for help. Call a mental health hotline, find a therapist, walk into a hospital, reach out to a friend or family member. Do literally anything to remember your humanity.

Lauren Hesse, Ann Arbor, Mich.

