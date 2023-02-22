Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court during oral argument this week seemed reluctant to make huge waves in the tech industry. At issue before the justices was whether Big Tech companies should have to face legal liability for harmful content posted on their online platforms. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight But in a sense, what matters is not whether Big Tech wins this fight; it’s whether the industry recognizes how the harms it is causing are increasingly outweighing the benefits it provides.

The modern internet largely rests on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. The provision states that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” In plain English, it means that websites such as YouTube, Google and Facebook cannot be held legally liable for defamatory or otherwise dangerous content that someone else posts on their sites.

That’s clearly right in one sense. No one would reasonably suggest that the U.S. Postal Service or a phone company should be held liable for defamatory letters or phone calls. Internet companies should have similar protections when they act in similarly passive manners.

The problem, however, is that many tech companies do not act passively. Instead, they push content to users with algorithms, arguably acting more like a traditional publisher — which is liable for defamatory content it chooses to print — than merely a system operator.

Of course, these companies provide innumerable benefits. Given their free-to-access business models, which allow anyone in the world to post or view content, they have made it possible for people to chat with friends continents away and buy anything anywhere and have it shipped to them with just a few clicks. But they have also exposed children to pornography and online bullies, driving countless teenagers to depression and suicide. Add in the known use of social media by malign state actors and terrorists to spread misinformation and radicalizing content, and it becomes clear that the internet is no bed of roses.

The tech companies essentially argue two things: First, that they are already doing as much as possible to limit those harms. Google, which is defending itself against claims that it aided the Islamic State by hosting recruitment videos on YouTube in one of the two tech cases before the Supreme Court, emphasizes in its brief the massive quantity of material posted on the site every day and mentions how much it is trying to suppress harmful content.

The companies’ second argument is more important: that it would break the internet’s business model to effectively remove or weaken Section 230 defenses. That type of argument is not novel to Big Tech. It is, in fact, the same argument large businesses and their political defenders have always offered against calls for government regulation.

The business system, for example, attacked President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs as socialism when they were introduced. The automotive industry similarly lobbied against tailpipe emission standards when they were being passed in 1970, arguing that the rules were impossible to meet and uneconomic. Businesses and shareholders will always resist political efforts to rein in the harms their practices cause.

The case against Google will not definitively solve this problem. Even if the court rules against the company, it would merely begin to weaken the legal protections that shield Big Tech from paying for the damage it facilitates. The real solution must ultimately come from politics. Congress and the president will have to create regulatory frameworks that dramatically reduce the harm created by online companies, much as the Clean Air Act significantly cut down air pollutants.

That new framework can take many paths, depending on what harms are considered most unacceptable and which are most expensive to enact. Limiting children’s unsupervised internet access, as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has proposed, seems to be a case of high-impact, loss-cost regulation. Efforts to minimize the ability of terrorists to share provocative or inflammatory material will be much costlier to implement.

But thinking through these trade-offs is exactly what modern government does for every industry. Big Tech should not get a pass simply because of its gee-whiz technology.

There’s a reason a popular moment on the internet is said to have “gone viral.” Like a virus, it spreads uncontrollably throughout the population. Most of these moments are harmless, but in the wrong circumstances, can become fatal. The tech industry should take this to heart and propose sensible regulations to curb the negative consequences of its content. If it doesn’t, it won’t be long before governments create more onerous regimes for them.

